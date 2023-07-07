Hate getting wet in the rain? Don’t let that deter you from having fun. Check out our top picks for a thrilling indoor gaming experience

Participants during a Virtual Reality game. File Pic

Listen to this article Hate stepping out in rains? Try these 7 indoor activities in Mumbai x 00:00

A whole new world

Virtual reality (VR) gaming is a huge draw, and Lower Parel’s sole free-roam VR gaming zone has recently added two new graphically appealing games — Undead Arena (15 minutes) and Far Cry (30 minutes) — that you must check out. You can also choose between five other action games available here.

At: Zero Latency Mumbai, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 9324095968 (for bookings)

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Paint the world neon

Pic/Devanshi Doshi

This new venture in Ghatkopar West has become quite the hit after introducing the unique concept of opening up its space to artists and amateurs alike. Here, you can paint in neon on anything and everything. They have also recently introduced a special Friday offer exclusively for women.

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

At: The House of Neon, GhatkoparIndustrial Estate, Ghatkopar West

Log on to: @thehouseofneon

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

On your own



Pic courtesy/Instagram

Have you tried the many escape room concepts in the city? If not, this Bandra venue with a newly added advance level might be the perfect place to begin. To clear this level, you will have to escape a prison all by yourself. You have an hour to use up all the available resources.

Time: 11.30 am to 9.30 pm

At: No Escape Room, B18, first floor, Bandra West

Call: 8828318316

Cost: Rs 850 onwards

Tag your fun

Play tag, but indoors, and with laser guns at this laser tag zone — or raging zone, if you must. The dark ambience, with its hints of glowing neon green will reset your mood the moment you step in. There is only one rule though: shoot or be shot.

At: What the fun, R-City Mall, Ghatkopar West

Log on to: @whatthefunindia

Call: 8879698386 (for enquiries)

