Hate stepping out in rains? Try these 7 indoor activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi

Top

Hate getting wet in the rain? Don't let that deter you from having fun. Check out our top picks for a thrilling indoor gaming experience

Participants during a Virtual Reality game. File Pic

A whole new world


Virtual reality (VR) gaming is a huge draw, and Lower Parel’s sole free-roam VR gaming zone has recently added two new graphically appealing games — Undead Arena (15 minutes) and Far Cry (30 minutes) — that you must check out. You can also choose between five other action games available here.
At: Zero Latency Mumbai, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Call: 9324095968 (for bookings)
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards


Paint the world neon


Pic/Devanshi Doshi

This new venture in Ghatkopar West has become quite the hit after introducing the unique concept of opening up its space to artists and amateurs alike. Here, you can paint in neon on anything and everything. They have also recently introduced a special Friday offer exclusively for women.
Time: 11 am to 9 pm 
At: The House of Neon, GhatkoparIndustrial Estate, Ghatkopar West
Log on to: @thehouseofneon
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

On your own

Pic courtesy/Instagram
Pic courtesy/Instagram

Have you tried the many escape room concepts in the city? If not, this Bandra venue with a newly added advance level might be the perfect place to begin. To clear this level, you will have to escape a prison all by yourself.  You have an hour to use up all the available resources. 
Time: 11.30 am to 9.30 pm
At: No Escape Room, B18, first floor, Bandra West
Call: 8828318316
Cost: Rs 850 onwards

Tag your fun

Play tag, but indoors, and with laser guns at this laser tag zone — or raging zone, if you must. The dark ambience,  with its hints of glowing neon green will reset your mood the moment you step in. There is only one rule though: shoot or be shot. 
At: What the fun, R-City Mall, Ghatkopar West
Log on to: @whatthefunindia
Call: 8879698386 (for enquiries)

Also check out

>> Rare Escape (for increased levels of difficulty in escape rooms)
At: 1st floor, Mathuradas Mills, Lower Parel
Cost: Rs 850 onwards
Call: 8976620770

>> Snow World (for ice-skating)
At: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West
Call: 02261801591 (for enquiries and bookings)

>> Shott Mumbai (for arcade games and other indoor activities)
At: 4th floor, Crystal Point Mall, Andheri West
Call: 9510972900

