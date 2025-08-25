A growing number of senior citizens are embracing fitness routines with new resolve, giving new meaning to their silver innings

At 74, superstar Rajinikanth is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to breaking box-office records with his releases, the actor is now taking over phone screens with his viral workout video that highlighted his commitment to fitness and, particularly, to regular strength-training workouts. It is a commitment that is being echoed by many seniors across the city, who are waking up to the importance of preserving muscle and on functional fitness in their later years.

Strength in their 70s

For Mulund resident and corporate trainer Aruna Mookhey, the decision to add a gym routine to her yoga practice was an awakening that dawned on her only a year ago. “For the longest time, I would steer myself and others away from the gym believing that lifting weights will make your body stiff. That changed when I met one of my coaching clients, a nutritionist, who advised me about the importance of preserving my strength. I decided to appoint a trainer and took up strength training at the age of 74. If I could go back in time, I would have begun this practice much earlier,” she explains.



Mala Mansukhani performs a shoulder press and (right) aerial yoga. PICS COURTESY/MALA MANSUKHANI

In addition to helping her physically, she claims that growing stronger also had mental benefits. “It gave me a lot of clarity and fortitude. I recently participated in a five-day bootcamp in Bengaluru, and successfully completed strenuous exercises, which even I didn’t think I could get through, Today, I alternate between strength training and yoga, to sharpen both my mental and physical gains,” she adds. Exercise scientist Benafsha Gazdar adds that the importance of strength training, especially for women, cannot be overstated. “But it’s also important to add mobility training to improve balance, as seniors can be prone to falls,” she notes.

Getting it right

In his viral video, Rajinikanth demonstrates key upper and lower-body exercises, including squats and an inclined dumbbell press. Gazdar maintains that given the higher risk of injury, especially for seniors who don’t have much of an exercise background, working out in a controlled environment under the supervision of a trainer is a must. “Form becomes especially important for seniors as injuries can be very hard to heal,” she explains. If you’ve never exercised before, walking is a great way to start, she adds: “It is a low-impact activity, and gets people into the habit of moving.”

Mala Mansukhani, a 66-year-old Chembur-based fashion designer who runs Grow Younger, a non-profit community focusing on fitness programs for individuals above the age of 50, maintains that group exercises can offer vital mental stimulation and serve as an outlet for socialising, especially for seniors struggling with loneliness and the empty nester syndrome. “We have sessions covering a wide range of activities such as storytelling, dance, meditation, yoga and Zumba. Many of our members are accustomed to very sedentary lifestyles, but being in the presence of encouraging peers helps them to take the first step towards getting active,” she narrates. Mansukhani took up fitness at a later age herself, but quickly realised the tremendous benefits — she went on to run her first marathon when she was 47.



Benafsha Gazdar

At 50, she climbed Kalsubai Peak in the Sahyadris. And at 60, she successfully completed the Mumbai Marathon. Today, her fitness routine includes meditation, yoga, movement classes, strength training, tennis and, more recently, pickleball.

Starting out slow

For those relatively new to the world of fitness, Gazdar recommends simpler at-home routines including free-hand squats (a sit-to-stand, using a chair is a simple starting point), glute bridges and leg extensions. “Although they may seem quite minimal, we’ve seen seniors who have started out with these exercises going on to participate in powerlifting competitions,” she marvels. Beyond the physical strength, the added benefit of taking up a strength routine is what she calls a ‘feel good factor’ for individuals who struggle with becoming dependent on a helper or a family member for their basic

functioning.

Emphasising on the idea of preventative fitness, she highlights that many seniors globally have begun taking judo-inspired lessons that teach them to “fall safely”. The lessons are taught by qualified judo coaches who teach participants safe falling techniques based on the principles of the martial art. Lessons such as these not only help seniors get over the fear of falls but also minimises injuries resulting from falls. “Seniors are increasingly demanding more from life and realising that life doesn’t necessarily slow down when they grow older. This is motivating them to change their mindset about fitness and incorporate routines that enable them to work, travel and even enjoy time with their grandchildren more effortlessly, concludes Mansukhani.