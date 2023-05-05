Get your kids to learn the skills of podcast making with this summer masterclass

Sign up for an online masterclass that introduces the skills needed to make a podcast

A previous podcasting session with kids. Pic courtesy/GetLitt!

It is believed that the terms iPod and broadcast together led to the creation of the term ‘podcast’ in the early 2000s. This non-restrictive and mobile means of entertainment took off as soon as it was introduced. Now, in 2023, it doesn’t exist merely as a side-hustle. Many have taken to it full time and are able to generate equal income, if not more, as they earned from their nine-to-five jobs.

It is imperative that young minds get acquainted with this popular tool of creating content. GetLitt! — an exclusive space promoting language and art among kids — has introduced a summer masterclass on podcasting for 10 to 14-year-olds. The five-day virtual masterclass will touch upon everything that goes into making a podcast.

“This new-age tool requires a lot of effort and skill, and can be used to tell a story that is unique to you,” says Richa Sethi, its founder and CEO. She shares about a previous participant, 10-year-old Anaiya Rathi, who made a podcast on her grandmother’s flourishing terrace garden in the city. This not only helped her connect with her grandmother and bridge the generation gap, but also encouraged her to find and tell stories — that are worth sharing — from her own life.



“We introduce children to the history of podcasting, the apps and tools that can be used to record a podcast, and teach them how to think of ideas that can make for interesting podcasts. We share with them about the varied formats of making a podcast. For instance, it can be a casual conversation, a research-based non-fictional deep-dive into a subject of their interest, and interviews too,” Sethi explains. Once each participating student chooses everything including the topic, research and format of the podcast, the masterclass teaches them how to write the scripts, structure their recordings and edit them.

Assignments will be done both in class and at home. By the end of the session, these young minds will have begun their own audio series. “Podcasting doesn’t only improve a child’s communication skills but also taps into their creative thinking and writing skills. We also have other masterclasses lined up in May. These include reel-making, superhero writing and mystery writing,” Sethi signs off.

Dates May 8 to May 12

Call 9892209515

Cost Rs 2,999 (entire session)