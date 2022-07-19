Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
ED grills ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case for 3 hours
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Looking for new heroes After Shabaash Mithu sports fans tell us which biopics they look forward to

Looking for new heroes: After 'Shabaash Mithu', sports fans tell us which biopics they look forward to

Updated on: 19 July,2022 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

As Taapsee Pannu’s portrayal of cricket legend Mithali Raj hits theatres, sports fans tell us about biopics they would like to see next on celluloid

Looking for new heroes: After 'Shabaash Mithu', sports fans tell us which biopics they look forward to

Taapsee Pannu; (inset) Mithali Raj. Pic Courtesy/Instagram


The ageing lion

Shandon Lee Fernandes 34, talent acquisition specialist




LeBron James


An avid basketball player, Fernandes has high expectations for a biopic on the National Basketball Association great, LeBron James. “The most important thing for me is that he has continued to stay at the top till date. His ability to voice key social issues off the court is just as important,” she tells us. The basketball player’s ability to keep going is an inspiration for Fernandes. She says. “Many of us may have success for a short period, but he continues in that vein. Even when he was the best, he looked into the mirror and said, ‘I need to compete with the LeBron of yesterday’. That needs to be captured.” As far as entertaining biopics go, Fernandes would also love to see one on the maverick Dennis Rodman. “His story and journey will give us a new view on the twists,” she asserts.

Gender-diverse tales

Rucha Aravind Mahadeshwar 26, content researcher, (sports)

Dutee Chand

Mahadeshwar is intrigued by the idea of a film on sprinter, Dutee Chand. “The kind of issues she has faced and the fact that she is among the rare Indian athletes to come out as queer makes her story intriguing,” she remarks. Chand’s fight against the testosterone rules of the International Olympic Committee brings in a broader context into the story, Mahadeshwar adds. “She was able to bring about a shift which a lot of people deemed impossible,” she notes, adding that in a similar vein that she hopes to see the story of another sprinter, Santhi Sounderrajan, also on the big screen.

Rare and precious

Varun Suvarna 37, marine engineer, MSC

Suvarna’s choice is from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He marks out the story of India’s sole representative at the event, skier Arif Khan. Suvarna noted that the story stands out for the context. “Hailing from a state like Jammu and Kashmir, at this point in time, after all the conflict that it has experienced, comes a guy representing India in skiing,” he reasons. Another representative of the state that deserves a movie, Suvarna adds, is cricketer Umran Malik. Having broken through in 2022, Malik is representing India on the international team. “It may be early, but it is another fascinating journey to look out for,” he suggests.  

taapsee pannu mithali raj things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK