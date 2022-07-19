Looking for new heroes: After 'Shabaash Mithu', sports fans tell us which biopics they look forward to

As Taapsee Pannu’s portrayal of cricket legend Mithali Raj hits theatres, sports fans tell us about biopics they would like to see next on celluloid

The ageing lion

Shandon Lee Fernandes 34, talent acquisition specialist

An avid basketball player, Fernandes has high expectations for a biopic on the National Basketball Association great, LeBron James. “The most important thing for me is that he has continued to stay at the top till date. His ability to voice key social issues off the court is just as important,” she tells us. The basketball player’s ability to keep going is an inspiration for Fernandes. She says. “Many of us may have success for a short period, but he continues in that vein. Even when he was the best, he looked into the mirror and said, ‘I need to compete with the LeBron of yesterday’. That needs to be captured.” As far as entertaining biopics go, Fernandes would also love to see one on the maverick Dennis Rodman. “His story and journey will give us a new view on the twists,” she asserts.

Gender-diverse tales

Rucha Aravind Mahadeshwar 26, content researcher, (sports)

Mahadeshwar is intrigued by the idea of a film on sprinter, Dutee Chand. “The kind of issues she has faced and the fact that she is among the rare Indian athletes to come out as queer makes her story intriguing,” she remarks. Chand’s fight against the testosterone rules of the International Olympic Committee brings in a broader context into the story, Mahadeshwar adds. “She was able to bring about a shift which a lot of people deemed impossible,” she notes, adding that in a similar vein that she hopes to see the story of another sprinter, Santhi Sounderrajan, also on the big screen.

Rare and precious

Varun Suvarna 37, marine engineer, MSC

Suvarna’s choice is from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He marks out the story of India’s sole representative at the event, skier Arif Khan. Suvarna noted that the story stands out for the context. “Hailing from a state like Jammu and Kashmir, at this point in time, after all the conflict that it has experienced, comes a guy representing India in skiing,” he reasons. Another representative of the state that deserves a movie, Suvarna adds, is cricketer Umran Malik. Having broken through in 2022, Malik is representing India on the international team. “It may be early, but it is another fascinating journey to look out for,” he suggests.