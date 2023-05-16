Breaking News
This mall in Navi Mumbai offers insight into prehistoric times for kids

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Navi Mumbai mall is recreating prehistoric times with life-size installations and interactive workshops

This mall in Navi Mumbai offers insight into prehistoric times for kids

The entrance of The Lost World

The Lost World sounds like a topic that offers visions of woolly mammoths and sabre-tooth tigers roaming wild and free. In sync with the mood of prehistoric times, Nexus Seawoods has created The Lost World, a new installation for children aged below 12 years to offer them insight into the past. Terence Pascal, a senior representative at the venue, tells us, “The idea is to teach children the importance of nature and conservation by providing them with a deeper learning experience.” 


With 11 life-size animatronics models of several prehistoric extinct animals, it includes The Fossil World section where visitors can learn about these creatures. Other activities that are part of the experience include summer workshops for kids, doodle mat art session, a sensory play zone and a fridge magnet-making zone. The weekends will also include art and music workshops.



Till: June 4; 1 pm to 9 pm 
At: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Seawoods Station Road, Sector 40, Nerul
Log on to: nexusmalls.com
Cost: Rs 399 for entry tickets


