Top two monsoon treks around Mumbai

Updated on: 27 June,2022 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

It’s the perfect time for a getaway amidst nature. Here are our top picks of exciting treks around Mumbai

Representative Image


Matheran calling

Located in the southwest direction of Matheran, the Garbett Plateau trek is one of the most popular hikes during the monsoon for people around Mumbai. Get a chance to experience nature to its fullest and unwind your senses by exploring majestic views of Matheran and Bhivpuri. Spend your afternoons exploring trails, forests, lakes, waterfalls, and streams.
On: July 3; 5.10 am
Meeting point: SGNP, main gate, Borivali.
Log on to: treksandtrails.org
Cost: Rs 699 and Rs 1,299 (with transport)




Dark and exciting


Andharban Forest
Andharban Forest

Do you imagine yourself finding routes, passing through valleys, and crossing ghats in the middle of a dark jungle? The Andharban Dark Forest Trek might be your kind of adventure. As you descend from the mountain, explore the forest and discover a few picturesque panoramas. Witness the mesmerising vista of the Kundalika Valley, Bhira Dam, and the many ranges of Tamhini Ghat as you trek along the ridges.
On: July 2; 10 pm
Meeting point: SGNP, Borivali.
Log on to: insider.in 
Cost: Rs 2,500

