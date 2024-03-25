In a departure from closed-door gyms, a calisthenics park in the Western suburbs offers a smart option to stay fit and focused, by practising bodyweight workouts in the outdoors. Two regulars test out the space

A young boy performs a muscle up at the park. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Western suburbs introduce outdoor calisthenics park x 00:00

Away from cloistered air-conditioned gyms and wood-panelled yoga spaces, the Elysium Calisthenics Park at Marve Road might be a good alternative to give your routine a different, healthy spin. From ancient Greece to Australia, and Mumbai, the art of bodyweight exercises has slowly evolved. We decided to get two calisthenics practitioners to try it out.

The park encourages calisthenics, a bodyweight-only exercise form for all enthusiasts. For 26-year-old Mervyn D’Souza, calisthenics was an incidental discovery. “It was Jaden who needed to find a way to maintain fitness,” he shares. Jaden, his 15-year-old brother, was already learning horse riding. “This was a good approach to build up my agility and mobility,” he shares. Having signed on in May 2023, the two brothers discovered that calisthenics allowed them to work on their bodies without an emphasis on weight training through fun, engaging challenges.

Jaden and (right) Mervyn D’Souza at a session by (centre) Kirsten Varela

The duo paid a visit to the park at 4 pm, post the afternoon onslaught of the sun. Founded by 31-year-old Kirsten Varela in 2018, the 5,000 sq ft space is equipped with battle ropes, bars, parallel bars, boxing bags and a team of trainers to guide them through the process.

Varela explains that the inspiration for the park lay in the open street workout set-ups that he witnessed during his visit to Australia for his Master’s degree in 2016. A self-taught athlete, he turned to calisthenics after being disappointed by the competitive nature and closed doors of gyms. Now, the sports management graduate believes that the open-air set up that allows people to work out freely. Can the weather be a challenge, especially in the monsoon? “Not really,” Varela answers, “As a street practice, it is always in the open. Even in the rain. It helps build your endurance. Of course, we take precautions in terms of grips and have safety measures in place.”

A calisthenics trainer helps a participant with his balance on the rope

For Mervyn, calisthenics is an effort to regain his fitness. Having gained weight, the Malad resident has been on a journey to regain fitness and strength and tried aerobics and gym routines. But he prefers the bodyweight exercises of calisthenics to either. The brothers begin with sessions of dynamic and static stretching as instructed by the park trainers. These simple exercises enable the body to slowly adapt to the more rigorous exercises without the risk of an injury.

Mervyn then turns to the use of battle ropes that combine high intensity cardio and strength training. “The park has sufficient equipment that can be chosen according to your needs. Battle ropes are better for me since I am focusing on strength training,” he explains. For Jaden, the objective is mobility and core balance. So, he uses the push up bars, before turning to the back lever. Having worked on the move for a year exercising in this space, the younger sibling has better control as he holds the position on the bars.

Mervyn insists that the equipment is of high quality but the vibe matters most. “Some workout places can be judgemental, and make the joinees feel uncomfortable. It helps that the trainers are encouraging. There is no pushing or forcing you to try something. I remember when I managed to do my first push up, they encouraged me for that as well, it felt good,” he recalls.

With separate changing rooms for men and women, the space also offers training as per body requirements. Mervyn remarks, “Bodyweight exercises are preferable since they focus on mobility. Working out in the open, with people around you, always helps me gain confidence. It is nice to have someone encourage you.” As the duo wrap up their session after two hours, others turn up for their sessions.

Elysium Calisthenics Park

At Rosario Farm, Marve Road, Rathodi, Malad West.

Time 7 am to 9 am, 5 pm to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday)

Call 9833352097

Cost Rs 1,500 (per class); Rs 5,000 onwards (monthly sessions)

Checklist

1 Take it slow. Calisthenics is about self-improvement.

2 Warm-ups and stretches are paramount. Ensure that your body is completely warm with a 10-minute routine before you begin your workout.

3 Do not assume or approach complex moves without guidance. There is a clear path of progression to calisthenics moves.

4 Always have an expert at hand. They can help spot and pre-empt any injuries.

5 Have a clear objective when you begin. Calisth-enics is a slow-burn programme, and not a quick-fix solution.

Binoy Boban, fitness trainer and consultant

Where else to train?

. Indian School of Calisthenics

AT Arjuna Camp, SRPF Grounds, Goregaon East.

CALL 7715953218 COST R4,000 onwards (per month)

. Pure Calisthenics

AT 25/252, Veena Sitar Co-Op Housing Society, Kandivali West.

CALL 9773968119

. Shanky Fitness Gym

AT Near Marthoma Church, Chembur East.

CALL 9702097002

. Barbreed Bombay

AT St Thomas Road, IC Colony, Borivali West.

CALL 7012584339

. Kettle Hell Fitness Studio

AT 25, Bhoomi Heights, opposite Little World Mall, Kharghar.

CALL 8850184612