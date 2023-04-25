Six years later, the acapella group of Penn Masala returns to Indian shores next month. We speak with its new members to understand the excitement of homecoming, the legacy and new directions

The troupe at the University of Pennsylvania

Acapella group Pen Masala to return to India soon with new voices and direction

It is sometimes easy to forget that Penn Masala is a group of 20-year-olds taking the international stage. Formed in 1996 by students of Indian and South-Asian origin, Penn Masala has emerged as one of the strong voices of Eastern and Western fusion singing in the last few decades. From collaborations with Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal to receiving praise from Aamir Khan, the group has seen success despite continual transitions. The Homecoming tour in May is their first trip to India in six years.

Source of the masala

“I think the reason the group was started was to enable Indians to express themselves,” says Prateek Adurty, the incoming musical director for the troupe. “The simple act of singing together weaves a sense of community that instrumental music does not essentially have,” the Biology and Finance sophomore at University of Pennsylvania tells us via the phone from the United States of America.

The Penn Masala troupe at their Amsterdam performance in 2022

Noting India’s recent exploits at the Academy awards, the group’s president, Saaketh Narayan, adds, “People are now learning about different aspects of our culture. Also, Indian culture is growing in popularity,” he says.

Their latest album, Midnight Oil (Abridged), which was released on April 14, captures the group’s form. Whether through classical renditions of raga Malhar or a blend of chartbusters like The Weeknd’s Blinding lights combined with a Raahat Fateh Ali Khan classic, Bol na halke halke, the East-meets-West style shines through. Narayan remarks, “It was an attempt to expand our reach while trying to be more encompassing of our roots.”

Fresh new voices

This can be even more challenging when members keep changing every four years. “It is the whole process of renewal and bringing fresh ideas into the flow which keeps Masala fresh,” suggests Albert Gu, music director of the group. The new members not only bring in diversity in style, but also push the musical process further, he notes.

Adurty describes auditions as a fun process. “Through auditions, we tend to look primarily for tenors, bassists, tenor tones and baritones,” he shares. Once selected, practice is constant. “We practise every day from 9 am to 12 am, and a lot of the joy in that practice comes from singing together,” Adurty says.

With their social media influence growing, has the troupe considered expanding production or adding instruments to the mix? Not quite, he says, “You might see some productions with the Instagram shorts in the future. We make music that centres on the Western and Eastern identities. If that requires some production, we might try it. But we also have a deep love for acapella.”

Sense of community

This appreciation also stems from interactions with former members, the group admits. “Whenever you meet alumni and ask them to sing any song, whether it is the background part of the leads, or how the two leads interact with each other — they would know every line down to the beatboxing. What goes along with the experience [of the musical group] is the community you never lose,” 18-year-old business manager Gaurish Gaur remarks. The 25th anniversary celebration saw over 30 members fly down to join the troupe in Philadelphia, recalls Narayan.

The homecoming

Music aside, are they prepared for the heat wave in May, we ask. “It will be hot and exciting,” laughs Adurty, whose grandparents reside in Hyderabad. There are also some surprises in store for Indian fans, Adurty shares, “The big thing is to seek out collaborations with different artistes at their peak. That will be the focus of our India tour.”

Gu concludes, “Every time we interact with an alumnus, they speak of a sense of fulfilment when performing in India. It is a chance to go back and share our passion and also show how grateful we are for the love.”

On May 28; 8 pm

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499