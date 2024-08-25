Menopause matters

Although an integral part of the ageing process, perimenopause and menopause often do not receive the recognition they merit. An upcoming session aims to embrace this health condition

The session will help women embrace and navigate the symptoms of menopause. Representation Pics

Late last year, 44-year-old actor Shamita Shetty shared a video on her social media profile raising awareness about perimenopause and sharing the changes her own body was going through during this phase. She enlisted sudden weight gain despite following the same diet and workout routine, increased appetite, brain fog and palpitations. Importantly, she highlighted the lack of public discourse about this transition that women in their late 30s or early 40s go through, which often makes them question if something is wrong with their bodies.

Vinita Contractor

Her views are echoed by holistic nutrition and lifestyle coach Vinita Contractor, who adds that while, for women, puberty and pregnancy get a lot of importance, perimenopause and the ensuant menopause phases are often overlooked and not accorded the importance they deserve. “When you consider that roughly 401 million women in India will be in the age group of 45 years and above by 2026, and that on average, women will spend roughly 30 years in the postmenopausal stage of life, it is alarming that despite women spending a significant portion of their lives dealing with perimenopause, menopause and post menopause, there is little information available to them about how they can make this transition smoother and adapt to it, just as they do with their other life transitions,” she shares.

Mental and physical shift

“Despite working in the nutrition space and following a healthy and conscious way of life, I was alarmed to find my body changing when I turned 48 years old. I was completely taken by surprise when my midsection started growing, I began losing lean muscle, experienced joint aches, and could feel my body composition changing. Upon consulting with a few gynaecologists, I realised that even if you are living a completely healthy lifestyle and have great genetics, changes during menopause are inevitable,” shares Contractor.

Symptoms of Menopause

“Perimenopause and menopause affect your quality of life in various ways,” agrees Dr Vaishali Joshi, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “It causes sleeplessness, irritability, mood changes, mental fog and decreased sex drive. Weight gain, truncal obesity, facial hair growth can have an impact on women’s physical appearance.

Many women suffer from period irregularities, thinning of skin, wrinkles, sagging or loosening of their uterus, and bladder leading to leakage of urine,” she continues, adding that these symptoms may be further aggravated by weight gain, a previous history of mental health issues, associated health problems such as fibroids, a family history of osteoporosis, and chronic stress. The average age for menopause is 50 years, with perimenopause symptoms presenting themselves roughly a decade prior.



Experts recommend consuming soybeans during menopause

Help is at hand

Dr Joshi emphasises the importance of a support system and of educating yourself, while Contractor believes that a ‘sisterhood’ of women who are of the similar age and going through perimenopause and menopause at the same time can be a valuable source of insight and empathetic awareness. Additionally, Dr Joshi recommends the following.

>> Extracts such as St John’s wort, black cohosh and isoflavones (soya products) can help to reduce hot flushes and night sweats for some women. Phytoestrogens are also found in some cereals, vegetables and legumes including peas, beans and soybean



Aerobics is a good exercise routine to follow to reduce hot flashes

>> Alternative medicines such as homeopathy, acupressure or acupuncture can also help to control symptoms, as can complementary therapies such as aromatherapy or flower medicine

>> Psychotherapy in the form of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy can be useful for anxiety and mood changes

>> Regular aerobic exercise such as running and swimming, low-intensity exercise such as yoga, a healthy disciplined diet, and reduced intake of caffeine and alcohol may help to reduce hot flushes and night sweats

>> Meditation can help to manage irritability or mood swings



Dr Vaishali Joshi

As a first step towards offering women the support they may need, Contractor is conducting a three-day all women retreat in Pune. The retreat will encompass sessions with experts to equip women with the information they need to ease into this phase of their lives, include diet tips to improve gut health, and also include relaxation and stress management techniques. Contractor says that the programme is based on her six-pillar philosophy of sustenance (nutrition), strength (along with mobility and flexibility), stress management (elevated cortisol levels can exacerbate symptoms), sleep tools, sunshine and supplements to reset the body as per the circadian rhythm, and a shift in mindset to enable women to put their needs first.

On August 30 to September 1

At The Hidden Oasis Farm Stay, Kondhwa-Saswad Road, Pune.

Log on to vinitacontractor.com

Call 9987431913

Cost Rs 11,999 onwards

