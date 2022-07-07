Here is a curated list of events to keep you engaged this week in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Kids

Thursday

Fun learning

Games: If you want your kid to learn something beyond the classroom, signing up for this camp is a good idea. Let your child create their own game with the Roblox Editor and learn the art and science of game development. Campers will be exposed to several digital tools used for game creation while ideating for interesting projects.

Time 3 pm and 5 pm

At zoom event

Log onto in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 899

Friday

Only laughs

Comedy: Kick in your weekend with an open mic comedy evening. Apart from a special act presented by BhaDiPa comedian Mandar Bhide, old and up-and-coming comics will try to tickle your funny bone at this show.

Time 8 pm

At Cat Café Studio, Andheri.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99 onwards

Saturday

Groovy time

Dance: Here’s a cool way to learn to groove with the best. Dancer Upasana Madan from choreographer Shiamak Davar’s group is hosting an online pop up for aspiring dancers.

Time 7.30 pm

At online workshop

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 350

Big-hearted tales

Film: Watching a heart-warming film with your family on a weekend can be extremely relaxing. Stream Kirk Harris’ Dakota and immerse yourself in a war widow’s struggle to maintain her small farm along with her young daughter. It features actors like Abbie Corish and Tim Rozon.

Log on to in.bookmy-show.com

Cost Rs 149 pre-rent

Sunday

Kiddie talkies

Event: Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum is organising a children’s film festival on topics such as freedom, rights and values. Director Umesh Shukla’s Almond Blossoms will be screened.

Time 11 am to 12 pm

At Dr BDL Museum, Byculla.

Cost Museum entry fee

Family matters

Theatre: The antics of an eccentric family can make for a funny script. A comedy play written and directed by Meherzad Patel, Rusty Screws intends to take audiences on a fun ride into a nuclear family where tempers are constantly flying. The theatrical piece follows the interesting character of protagonist Rustom Screwala.

Time 7 pm At Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaum.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350