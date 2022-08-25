Attend these events this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representative Image
Thursday
Rediscover the art
Hosted by Kaleidoculture, this event promises an opportunity to network with actors, singers and PR professionals to transform a community into an industry.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
Log on to: @kaleido.culture on Instagram
Call: 9833701867
Cost: Rs 600 onwards
Friday
Walk on the edge
Attend a screening of screening of the National Award-winning documentary, Borderlands, which captures the comple-xity and emotions of life on the edges of our nation.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Andheri West
Log on to: @harkat.studios on Instagram
Cost: Rs 250
Saturday
Get Mediterranean
If food is the music for your heart, this popular pub has a one-day pop-up Food Trail Fiesta Brunch that showcases the true essence of Mediterranean delights, curated by presenter and chef Shrimoyee Chakraborty.
Time: 12 pm to 6 pm
At: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex
Call: 8356984990
Cost: Rs 1,599
Flea away
Head over to this performance hub for the Bandra flea festival that brings together fashion, food, and music. Get the best of small businesses, homegrown brands and groovy music to chill out on a weekend shopping retreat.
Till: August 28; 11 am onwards
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West
Log on to: @adagio.72
Cost: Rs 99 onwards
Sunday
Be a rebel
Get your dose of hip-hop, breakdancing, and afro-Caribbean tunes of The Dharavi Dream Project. Watch artistes like Breaking Crew, MC Lit and Major C spit fire.
Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm
At: antiSOCIAL, 242, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: @antisocialoffline on Instagram
Explore emotions
Makarand Deshpande’s famed play is an emotional and dramatic roller coaster that is highly recommended for a weekend catharsis.
Time: 5 pm and 8 pm
At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu
Log on to: prithvitheatre.org
Cost: Rs 500
Shoot the zombies
Lock and load to kill zombies as you step into this virtual free-roaming experience at this unique gaming event
Time: 12 pm onwards
At: Zero Latency, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. log on to zerolatencyvr.in
Cost: Rs 999 onwards