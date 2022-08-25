Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Attend these events this weekend in Mumbai

Attend these events this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 August,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Vedika Mane | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com , vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Attend these events this weekend in Mumbai

Representative Image


Thursday
Rediscover the art


Hosted by Kaleidoculture, this event promises an opportunity to network with actors, singers and PR professionals to transform a community into an industry.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
Log on to: @kaleido.culture on Instagram
Call: 9833701867
Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Friday
Walk on the edge


Attend a screening of screening of the National Award-winning documentary, Borderlands, which captures the comple-xity and emotions of life on the edges of our nation.
Time: 7.30 pm
At: Harkat Studios, Andheri West
Log on to: @harkat.studios on Instagram
Cost: Rs 250

Saturday
Get Mediterranean

If food is the music for your heart, this popular pub has a one-day pop-up Food Trail Fiesta Brunch that showcases the true essence of Mediterranean delights, curated by presenter and chef Shrimoyee Chakraborty.
Time: 12 pm to 6 pm
At: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex
Call: 8356984990 
Cost: Rs 1,599

Flea away

Head over to this performance hub for the Bandra flea festival that brings together fashion, food, and music. Get the best of small businesses, homegrown brands and groovy music to chill out on a weekend shopping retreat. 
Till: August 28; 11 am onwards
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West
Log on to: @adagio.72
Cost: Rs 99 onwards

Sunday
Be a rebel

Get your dose of hip-hop, breakdancing, and afro-Caribbean tunes of The Dharavi Dream Project. Watch artistes like Breaking Crew, MC Lit and Major C spit fire.
Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm
At: antiSOCIAL, 242, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: @antisocialoffline on Instagram

Explore emotions

Makarand Deshpande’s famed play is an emotional and dramatic roller coaster that is highly recommended for a weekend catharsis.
Time: 5 pm and 8 pm 
At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu
Log on to: prithvitheatre.org
Cost: Rs 500

Shoot the zombies

Lock and load to kill zombies as you step into this virtual free-roaming experience at this unique gaming event 
Time: 12 pm onwards
At: Zero Latency, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. log on to zerolatencyvr.in  
Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK