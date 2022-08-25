Attend these events this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representative Image

Thursday

Rediscover the art

Hosted by Kaleidoculture, this event promises an opportunity to network with actors, singers and PR professionals to transform a community into an industry.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Doolally Taproom, Khar West

Log on to: @kaleido.culture on Instagram

Call: 9833701867

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Friday

Walk on the edge

Attend a screening of screening of the National Award-winning documentary, Borderlands, which captures the comple-xity and emotions of life on the edges of our nation.

Time: 7.30 pm

At: Harkat Studios, Andheri West

Log on to: @harkat.studios on Instagram

Cost: Rs 250

Saturday

Get Mediterranean

If food is the music for your heart, this popular pub has a one-day pop-up Food Trail Fiesta Brunch that showcases the true essence of Mediterranean delights, curated by presenter and chef Shrimoyee Chakraborty.

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

At: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex

Call: 8356984990

Cost: Rs 1,599

Flea away

Head over to this performance hub for the Bandra flea festival that brings together fashion, food, and music. Get the best of small businesses, homegrown brands and groovy music to chill out on a weekend shopping retreat.

Till: August 28; 11 am onwards

At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West

Log on to: @adagio.72

Cost: Rs 99 onwards

Sunday

Be a rebel

Get your dose of hip-hop, breakdancing, and afro-Caribbean tunes of The Dharavi Dream Project. Watch artistes like Breaking Crew, MC Lit and Major C spit fire.

Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm

At: antiSOCIAL, 242, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Log on to: @antisocialoffline on Instagram

Explore emotions

Makarand Deshpande’s famed play is an emotional and dramatic roller coaster that is highly recommended for a weekend catharsis.

Time: 5 pm and 8 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu

Log on to: prithvitheatre.org

Cost: Rs 500

Shoot the zombies

Lock and load to kill zombies as you step into this virtual free-roaming experience at this unique gaming event

Time: 12 pm onwards

At: Zero Latency, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. log on to zerolatencyvr.in

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal