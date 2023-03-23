From theatre to poetry: Here's a curated list of events happening this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Claver in performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Thursday

Rock on

Get your groove on with Claver & the F led by Claver Menezes, as they take over the stage at a venue in Andheri to power up the weekend.

Time 9 pm to 11 pm At The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar, Andheri East. Call 9871730731

Friday

Gaze at the diversity



Deep Red Drop by Ajit Samal

Enjoy your weekend art high with Escape Artistique — a group exhibition of six artists presenting a menagerie of techniques, styles and forms.

Time 11 am to 7 pm At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli.

Saturday

Taste from Porto



Combination of pates

Walk in for a taste of Portugal as Half Pint, India’s first collaborative taproom from Goa, pops up at O Pedro with an assortment of refined craft beers and Portuguese-inspired dishes for the weekend. Enjoy a specially curated menu including pastel de queijos and glazed suckling pig.



Nakul Bhonsle. Pic courtesy/ Rebecca D’Costa

Till: March 26; 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At: O Pedro, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call: 2226534700 for reservations

Log on to: @opedromumbai

Fill up on drama



A moment from the play, Adrak. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Join the group, Mukti Manch for a celebration of theatre with new productions.

Till March 27; 5 pm onwards At Mukti Manch, Goregaon West. Log on to in.bookmyshow.com cost Rs20 0 onwards

Sunday

Learn about temples

Experience the heritage of Indian temple architecture through dance by Odissi exponent, Devpriya Bihani (in pic). As part of the informative session, also view rare 19th century photographs.

Time: 11.30 am onwards

At: CSMVS museum, Kala Ghoda, Fort

LOG ON To: @csmvsmumbai

Cost: Rs 150 entry fee

Let them play

Take your little ones on a fun-filled outing at a kids fair, soaking in everything from confectionary creations to bouncy castles and resin art.

Time 11 am to 7 pm At World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade. Log ON to @kidtownfairexhibition

Listen to the money



Ashana Mishra at a poetry reading session

Can money be poetic? Catch The Poets of Mumbai put this theme to test with their lyrical takes at a weekend performance. Strap yourself in for a poetic exploration of money.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm at Mahamoney Offices, Panchshil Plaza, Hughes Road, Gamdevi, Girgaum. Log on to @poetsofmumbai