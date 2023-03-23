Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From theatre to poetry Heres a curated list of events happening this weekend in Mumbai

From theatre to poetry: Here's a curated list of events happening this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From theatre to poetry: Here's a curated list of events happening this weekend in Mumbai

Claver in performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram


Thursday
Rock on


Get your groove on with Claver & the F led by Claver Menezes, as they take over the stage at a venue in Andheri to power up the  weekend.  
Time 9 pm to 11 pm At The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar, Andheri East. Call 9871730731



Friday
Gaze at the diversity


Deep Red Drop by Ajit Samal
Deep Red Drop by Ajit Samal

Enjoy your weekend art high with Escape Artistique —  a group exhibition of six artists presenting a menagerie of techniques, styles and forms. 
Time 11 am to 7 pm At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Annie Besant Road, Lotus Colony, Worli.

Saturday
Taste from Porto


Combination of pates

Walk in for a taste of Portugal as Half Pint, India’s first collaborative taproom from Goa, pops up at O Pedro with an assortment of refined craft beers and Portuguese-inspired dishes for the weekend. Enjoy a specially curated menu including pastel de queijos and glazed suckling pig.

Nakul Bhonsle. Pic courtesy/ Rebecca D’Costa
Nakul Bhonsle. Pic courtesy/ Rebecca D’Costa

Till: March 26; 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm 
At: O Pedro, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. 
Call: 2226534700 for reservations 
Log on to: @opedromumbai

Fill up on drama

A moment from the play, Adrak. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
A moment from the play, Adrak. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Join the group, Mukti Manch for a  celebration of theatre with new productions.  
Till March 27; 5 pm onwards At Mukti Manch, Goregaon West. Log on to in.bookmyshow.com cost Rs20 0 onwards

Sunday
Learn about temples

Experience the heritage of Indian temple architecture through dance by Odissi exponent, Devpriya Bihani (in pic). As part of the informative session, also view rare 19th century photographs.  
Time: 11.30 am onwards 
At: CSMVS museum, Kala Ghoda, Fort
LOG ON To: @csmvsmumbai
Cost: Rs 150 entry fee

Let them play

Take your little ones on a fun-filled outing at a kids fair, soaking in everything from confectionary creations to bouncy castles and resin art.
Time 11 am to 7 pm At World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade. Log ON to @kidtownfairexhibition

Listen to the money


Ashana Mishra at a poetry reading session

Can money be poetic? Catch The Poets of Mumbai put this theme to test with their lyrical takes at a weekend performance. Strap yourself in for a poetic exploration of money.
Time 4 pm to 6 pm at Mahamoney Offices, Panchshil Plaza, Hughes Road, Gamdevi, Girgaum. Log on to @poetsofmumbai

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai andheri

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK