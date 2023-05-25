Make the most of Thursday to Sunday over food, drinks, and music in the city

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A still from the movie. Pic Courtesy/Mubi India

Thursday

Learn and turn

Movie: Filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s latest movie, Petite Maman is a coming-of-age French film that will take you on a happy but moving adventure.

Time 6.30 pm onwards At Alliance Française de Bombay, Theosophy Hall, 40 New Marine Lines, Churchgate. Log On to @afmumbai, Free

Friday

Go Mexican

Food: If you’re looking for a lavish treat to begin your weekend with, popular Mexican restaurant Kiki & Pastor’s pop-up at Bombay Baking Company might just be the thing to spice up your appetite. Expect mouth-watering traditional delicacies such as sweet potato and avocado taco and lamb barbacoa poquito quesadillas, among other dishes.

Till May 31 Time 8 am onwards At Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu. Call 226933344 (enquiries and booking)

Wine’s the word

Event: Pamper yourself with a pick from the countless options in red and white wine on offer at the Vindulge Wine Fest. Savour food pairings with different wines and complementary cocktails. The festival will also have experiences such as movie trivia challenges for patrons to enjoy during the tasting session.

Time 11 am to 11 pm At Mansionz, Kamala Mills Gate no 1, Lower Parel. Log On To insider.in Cost Rs 999

Saturday

Groove to metal

Music: A tribute night for one of the most famous metal bands of the ’80s and the ’90s — Metallica, comes as a weekend blessing to millennials. Be ready to bob your head and rock the joint as popular band Nemophilis takes you back in time.

Time 7.30 pm onwards at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West. Log On To in.bookmyshow.com Cost Rs 499

A signature weave with lines by the artist; (right) Nasreen Mohamedi

Weave your desires

Workshop: Textile artist Akshata Mokashi will take participants through the intricate craft of weaving, while helping them create their own hand-woven art. Nasreen Mohamedi’s artworks on display at JNAF Gallery will serve as inspiration and un-knot many creative possibilities.

Time 11.30 am to

1 pm At Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation Gallery, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Log on to jnaf.org, Free

Sunday

Join the carnival

Event: Imagicaa celebrates its 10th year with a blast of new activities. Apart from its regular rides, family and friends can indulge in pottery, canvas painting and origami, fluid art, live music, dance performances and sumptuous food from the various on-ground stalls. Do not miss the custom parade at the end of the day with its stunning fire acts.

Time 10.30 am onwards AT Imagicaa, near Lonavla, Khalapur. Log on To imagicaaworld.com, Cost Rs 1,599 onwards

Sail away

Adventure: This weekend, escape on a private speed boat from Gateway of India to Mandwa to enjoy the thrill of speeding over the blue waters around Mumbai. Before the jetty takes you back to the urban shores of the city, make most of the day by soaking in the peaceful sights and sounds of Mandwa.

Time 7 am to 4 pm At Jetty No. 5, opposite Taj Mahal Palace, near Gateway of India. Log on To in.bookmyshow.com Cost Rs 18,000