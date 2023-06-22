Participate in these interesting activities in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A still from the film

Thursday

Women for women

Screening: This Urdu documentary with English subtitles follows the life of religious Muslim women, who join a group that trains them as qazis against patriarchy. This 40-year-long journey covers important topics like triple talaq.

TIME 6.30 pm onwards

AT Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com

FREE

Led’s the way

Music: Let’s turn back time to the heady era of hard rock. A Bandra space will host their Thursday vinyl nights for fans of British rock band, Led Zeppelin.

TIME 8.30 pm onwards

AT Adagio Lite, Anslem Villa, 103B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @adagio72

COST Rs 300 (for non-members)

Friday

Break the shackles

Exhibition: Get inspired by artworks of 15 artists including Meher Afroz Vahid, Rachita Dutta, Mayuri Chari and Piyali Ghosh at an exhibition titled Tender Buttons and a Bellyache: Group Show. The paintings and installations aim at breaking vicious societal norms imposed on women, while keeping in mind the South Asian currents of suppression.

TILL July 22

TIME 11 am to 6.30 pm

AT Apre Art House, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

FREE

Saturday

Gardening a fairy tale

Kids: Help your kid create their own fairy garden at this workshop. Visualise a landscape and decorate it with rabbits and trinkets.

TIME 11 am to 12 pm

AT Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, Mangal Kiran, Juhu.

LOG ON TO @hullabaloo.kids

COST Rs 2,500

Climb to the top

Trek: Get your dose of weekend adventure at this one-day trek to Asherigad. Organised by Swadesi Mela, it will allow you to unwind at your own pace.

TIME 8 am to 6 pm

MEETING POINT Palghar railway station

CALL 9819701781

COST Rs 1,200

Sunday

Buzz with strangers

Event: Connect with complete strangers this weekend at a get-together by Bee Social India. Play games, bond over various activities at a Matunga venue and take home truckloads of memories.

TIME 5 pm to 7.30 pm

AT 1873 Soya The Tap Room, New Ramratan, Matunga West.

LOG ON TO @beesocial.india

COST Rs 750

Laugh out loud

Comedy: If you want to end your weekend right, then nothing beats a show that gives you a good laugh. Comedian Jeeya Sethi (below) will tickle your funny bone at this stand-up special which also has comedians Nitinn Miranni and Aadar Malik in the line up.

TIME 6.30 pm

AT Wink, Taj President, Cuffe Parade.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499