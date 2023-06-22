Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Participate in these interesting activities in Mumbai this weekend

Participate in these interesting activities in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 22 June,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan , Devanshi Doshi | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Participate in these interesting activities in Mumbai this weekend

A still from the film

Listen to this article
Participate in these interesting activities in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday


Women for women
Screening: This Urdu documentary with English subtitles follows the life of religious Muslim women, who join a group that trains them as qazis against patriarchy. This 40-year-long journey covers important topics like triple talaq.
TIME 6.30 pm onwards 
AT Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com
FREE


Pic/Getty ImagesPic/Getty Images


Led’s the way
Music: Let’s turn back time to the heady era of hard rock. A Bandra space will host their Thursday vinyl nights for fans of British rock band, Led Zeppelin.
TIME 8.30 pm onwards
AT Adagio Lite, Anslem Villa, 103B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO @adagio72 
COST Rs 300 (for non-members)

Friday

Pic Courtesy/@aprearthousemumbaiPic Courtesy/@aprearthousemumbai

Break the shackles
Exhibition: Get inspired by artworks of 15 artists including Meher Afroz Vahid, Rachita Dutta, Mayuri Chari and Piyali Ghosh at an exhibition titled Tender Buttons and a Bellyache: Group Show. The paintings and installations aim at breaking vicious societal norms imposed on women, while keeping in mind the South Asian currents of suppression.
TILL July 22
TIME 11 am to 6.30 pm
AT Apre Art House, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.
FREE

Saturday

Gardening a fairy tale

Gardening a fairy tale
Kids: Help your kid create their own fairy garden at this workshop. Visualise a landscape and decorate it with rabbits and trinkets.
TIME 11 am to 12 pm 
AT Hullabaloo Children’s Studio, Mangal Kiran, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO @hullabaloo.kids 
COST Rs 2,500

Climb to the top

Climb to the top
Trek: Get your dose of weekend adventure at this one-day trek to Asherigad. Organised by Swadesi Mela, it will allow you to unwind at your own pace.
TIME 8 am to 6 pm 
MEETING POINT Palghar railway station 
CALL 9819701781 
COST Rs 1,200

Sunday

Buzz with strangers

Buzz with strangers
Event: Connect with complete strangers this weekend at a get-together by Bee Social India. Play games, bond over various activities at a Matunga venue and take home truckloads of memories.
TIME 5 pm to 7.30 pm 
AT 1873 Soya The Tap Room, New Ramratan, Matunga West. 
LOG ON TO @beesocial.india 
COST Rs 750

Laugh out loud

Laugh out loud
Comedy: If you want to end your weekend right, then nothing beats a show that gives you a good laugh. Comedian Jeeya Sethi (below) will tickle your funny bone at this stand-up special which also has comedians Nitinn Miranni and Aadar Malik in the line up.
TIME 6.30 pm 
AT Wink, Taj President, Cuffe Parade. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 499

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news mumbai culture news Arts and culture Music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK