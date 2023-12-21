Breaking News
Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News

Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai? Attend these interesting events

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic courtesy/Facebook

Listen to this article
Thursday


Beauty in the details
Exhibition: Join professor Yashwant Pitkar as he takes you through the journey of Indian architecture at this art gallery. 
Till December 31; 10 am to 7.30 pm 
At & etc Art gallery, Colaba. 
Free


Friday


Participants read poems at a previous midnight trailParticipants read poems at a previous midnight trail

Poetry in every step
Trail: Walk the bylanes of Kala Ghoda at midnight as you discover the secrets of the city that never sleeps. Accompanying you through this hour-long journey will be poet Arun Kolatkar’s city-inspired poems.
Time 11.55 pm onwards meeting point Kala Ghoda. 
Log on to @thebombaypoetrycrawl 
Call 9819216692
Cost Rs 600

Saturday

Groove with Santa

Party: Brace for a Bollywood-themed Christmas party by DJ 5aiyam 5anghvi at this SoBo venue. We believe you know the colour code! 
Time 9 pm onwards 
At B-Lounge, Krishna Palace Hotel Nana Chowk, Zoroastrian Colony, Grant Road.

Find your ‘Xmas joy

Leisure: This Christmas weekend, participating in a themed treasure hunt is the perfect way to indulge in epic gaming quests. A riddle will welcome you to the board game space with clues hidden all around. The final one will be handed to you by a staff member, cracking which will lead you to your reward. Expect surprises, costume party and role playing, giveaways and a merry, merry time. 
Time 7 pm to 11 pm at Bombay Board Game Club, Vile Parle West. 
Log on to Insider.in 
Cost Rs 999

Sunday

Eat like a royal

Food: Step into the new year with a happy tummy at this rooftop eatery overlooking the breath-taking landscapes of the city. The limited-edition winter menu offers crispy spicy avocado and jerk chicken with smoke roasted vegetables and goat cheese mash, among other options. 
Till December 30; 4 pm to 1:30 am 
At Asilo, Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 9152244162

Festival moods

Carnival: Spend the last day of the week shopping at this Christmas carnival where you can expect art workshops and some other free activities, music, delicious baked goods as well as a photo booth.
Time 11 am to 9 pm
At Mango Art & Stationery, Pradhan Building, Gokhale Road, Naupada, Thane. 

