Camping to music: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Handcrafted joy
Indulge in some therapy at this exhibition by Swadeshi Haat Foundation as you prepare to enter 2024 with a bag full of handloom and handcrafted clothes, jewellery, utensils and products crafted by local weavers and artisans.
Till January 14; 11 am to 9 pm.
At Open Ground, Reclamation, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra West.
Call 9920097714
Friday
Heal with sound
This hour-long sound bath with Aparna Sundar will enable caregivers and children to find balance and harmony with each other.
Time 5 pm to 6 pm
At Library of Solutions, sixth floor, Museum of Solutions, Lower Parel
Log on to @museumofsolutions
Cost Rs 299 (for kids); Rs 499 (for adults)
Saturday
Party all night
Kickstart the New Year weekend camping at this riverside venue in Karjat surrounded by nearly 100 mango trees across the one-acre land. The two-day gathering called Hasta la Vista 2023 will host Zumba, live music, campfire, outdoor games, movie night and more.
Till December 31; 10 am
Meeting point Bhivpuri railway station; 3.30 pm.
Log on to hikerwolf.com
Call 9699514240
Cost Rs 1,999 onwards
Family and festivals
Flowers in December by Omkar Bhatkar features a scarred mother-daughter relationship and the burning desire for the familial warmth.
At St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 400
Bollywood extravaganza
Avoid the chaotic festive crowd and sign up for this pre-party gig with music producer Shameless Mani (above) to kickstart off your New Year celebrations.
Time 9 pm onwards
At Immortal Club, off Veera Desai Road, Jeevan Nagar, Industrial Area, Andheri West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 2,000 onwards
Sunday
Introverts, ahoy!
At this unique new year bash, expect an open mic that allows singing, poetry, storytelling and comedy with lots and lots of cheesy pizza. We say it’s a match made in heaven. This family-friendly, non-alcoholic gathering will also host interactive games and a dance party until the countdown to 2024.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Redbrick Offices, first floor, Kaledonia, Sahar Road, Andheri East.
Log on to @openmicsbykasakai
Call 7738681615
Cost Rs 500 onwards