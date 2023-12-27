Camping to music: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy



Thursday

Handcrafted joy

Indulge in some therapy at this exhibition by Swadeshi Haat Foundation as you prepare to enter 2024 with a bag full of handloom and handcrafted clothes, jewellery, utensils and products crafted by local weavers and artisans.

Till January 14; 11 am to 9 pm.

At Open Ground, Reclamation, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra West.

Call 9920097714

Friday

Heal with sound





This hour-long sound bath with Aparna Sundar will enable caregivers and children to find balance and harmony with each other.

Time 5 pm to 6 pm

At Library of Solutions, sixth floor, Museum of Solutions, Lower Parel

Log on to @museumofsolutions

Cost Rs 299 (for kids); Rs 499 (for adults)

Saturday

Party all night



A view of the riverside venue.

Kickstart the New Year weekend camping at this riverside venue in Karjat surrounded by nearly 100 mango trees across the one-acre land. The two-day gathering called Hasta la Vista 2023 will host Zumba, live music, campfire, outdoor games, movie night and more.

Till December 31; 10 am

Meeting point Bhivpuri railway station; 3.30 pm.

Log on to hikerwolf.com

Call 9699514240

Cost Rs 1,999 onwards

Family and festivals



A moment from the rehearsals

Flowers in December by Omkar Bhatkar features a scarred mother-daughter relationship and the burning desire for the familial warmth.

At St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 400

Bollywood extravaganza





Avoid the chaotic festive crowd and sign up for this pre-party gig with music producer Shameless Mani (above) to kickstart off your New Year celebrations.

Time 9 pm onwards

At Immortal Club, off Veera Desai Road, Jeevan Nagar, Industrial Area, Andheri West

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 2,000 onwards

Sunday

Introverts, ahoy!

At this unique new year bash, expect an open mic that allows singing, poetry, storytelling and comedy with lots and lots of cheesy pizza. We say it’s a match made in heaven. This family-friendly, non-alcoholic gathering will also host interactive games and a dance party until the countdown to 2024.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Redbrick Offices, first floor, Kaledonia, Sahar Road, Andheri East.

Log on to @openmicsbykasakai

Call 7738681615

Cost Rs 500 onwards