Poetry to Lavani: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy.

Aditya Jadhav

Thursday

Bask in poetry

Event: Savour the magic of poetry with three talented writers in Aditya Jadhav, Varsha Panikar and Saranya Subramanian for an evening of evocative verse and introspection.

Time 7.30 pm

At APRE art house, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 399

Friday

Photographs from the exhibition on sangeeta bari kala kendras. Pics Courtesy/Kunal Vijayakar

Flourish in culture

Performance: Groove to the traditions of Lavani at a one-day festival by BSpot Productions that includes a play, photo exhibition and a Lavani workshop.

Time 5 pm onwards at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 9892009357

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Sample urban history

Walk: Take in the history, urban legends and stories that define the Fort district of Mumbai’s downtown neighbourhood in this weekend walk with conservation architect Mallika Kheer. It will end it with breakfast at Café Military.

Time 8 am to 10.30 am

Meeting point revealed upon registration

Call 8591390149

Cost Rs 900

Learn the green way of life

Food: If sustainability is your thing, drop by for a one-day exhibition that brings together food and fashion sustainability and conservation.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At The Quorum Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Free

TesseracT at a performance. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Rock to the beats

Music: A good weekend is incomplete without great music. Join metalheads as they move to the riffs of Brit alt-rock band TesseracT on the India leg of their album tour.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

Log on to skillboxes.com

Cost Rs 1,999 onwards

Sunday

Chuckles in the suburbs

Comedy: It might be tough to avoid a giggling bout as Siddharth Shetty opens his solo act, Phack You Avocado, in his home suburb of Mira Road. From middle-class quirks to food habits, learn about how the other side of Mumbai lives.

Time 6 pm at Some Place Nice, Mira Road.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 299

Sign up for graffiti

Art: As graffiti takes over the streets of Mumbai, get a taste of what it is to be a street artist with this workshop that teaches you on the art of spray painting, shaping and colours.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

At Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner.

Log on to troveexperiences.com

Call 8262916889

Cost Rs 2,500 (paint cans included)