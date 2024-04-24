Breaking News
Poetry to Lavani: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 25 April,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy.

Poetry to Lavani: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

Aditya Jadhav

Thursday


Bask in poetry
Event: Savour the magic of poetry with three talented writers in Aditya Jadhav, Varsha Panikar and Saranya Subramanian for an evening of evocative verse and introspection.
Time 7.30 pm
At APRE art house, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 399 


Friday


Photographs from the exhibition on sangeeta bari kala kendras. Pics Courtesy/Kunal VijayakarPhotographs from the exhibition on sangeeta bari kala kendras. Pics Courtesy/Kunal Vijayakar

Flourish in culture
Performance: Groove to the traditions of Lavani at a one-day festival by BSpot Productions that includes a play, photo exhibition and a Lavani workshop.  
Time 5 pm onwards at Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. 
Call 9892009357 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/InstagramPic Courtesy/Instagram

Sample urban history 
Walk: Take in the history, urban legends and stories that define the Fort district of Mumbai’s downtown neighbourhood in this weekend walk with conservation architect Mallika Kheer. It will end it with breakfast at Café Military.
Time 8 am to 10.30 am 
Meeting point revealed upon registration 
Call 8591390149
Cost Rs 900

Learn the green way of life

Learn the green way of life
Food: If sustainability is your thing, drop by for a one-day exhibition that brings together food and fashion sustainability and conservation.
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At The Quorum Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.  
Free

TesseracT at a performance. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia CommonsTesseracT at a performance. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Rock to the beats
Music: A good weekend is incomplete without great music. Join metalheads as they move to the riffs of Brit alt-rock band TesseracT on the India leg of their album tour.
Time 7 pm onwards 
At Phoenix Market City, LBS Marg, Kurla West. 
Log on to skillboxes.com 
Cost Rs 1,999 onwards 

Sunday

Chuckles in the suburbs

Chuckles in the suburbs
Comedy: It might be tough to avoid a giggling bout as Siddharth Shetty opens his solo act, Phack You Avocado, in his home suburb of Mira Road. From middle-class quirks to food habits, learn about how the other side of Mumbai lives.
Time 6 pm at Some Place Nice, Mira Road. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 299

Sign up for graffiti

Sign up for graffiti
Art: As graffiti takes over the streets of Mumbai, get a taste of what it is to be a street artist with this workshop that teaches you on the art of spray painting, shaping and colours. 
Time 4 pm to 6 pm 
At Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner. 
Log on to troveexperiences.com 
Call 8262916889 
Cost Rs 2,500 (paint cans included)

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture
