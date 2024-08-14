From poetry to comedy: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Express to impress

Poetry: Bring your words of patriotism to this Independence Day special open mic. Performers can also rap, sing, or dance.

Time 4 pm onwards

At One by Two, Tolani Naka, Andheri East.

Free

Free

Drop that beat

Event: A special war of DJs by students will ring in the celebrations for August 15 in Kandivali.

Time 3 pm onwards

At DJ Institute Mumbai, Poisar, Kandivali West.

Free

Free

The special lunch will feature diverse regional fare from across India

The delicious flavours of India’s diversity

Eating out: From Hyderabad’s biryani and Delhi’s chaats, to Bengal’s sweets, this special lunch will bring together the flavours of India.

Time 12.30 pm to 4 pm

At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, International Business Park, Goregaon East.

Cost Rs 3,399 onwards

Friday

The joke’s on you

Comedy: Bring your banter to an evening packed with humour, as stand-up comics Masoom Rajwani (below), Urjita Wani and Rohan Gujral use it as a prompt to roast you.

Time 9 pm onwards

At Flat Feet Studio, Veera

Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 299

Cost Rs 299

Saturday

Pic Courtesy/Marco Brescia, La Scala

Maestro at work

Music: Begin the long weekend on a soothing note with The Symphony Orchestra of India, that will be conducted by maestro Zubin Mehta.

Time 6 pm

At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

Sunday

Green celebrations

Workshop: In less than a month, it will be time to bring Bappa home. Welcome a handcrafted eco-friendly idol to your pandal, that will not only make you feel close to the idol, but also ensure that your celebrations are not harsh on the environment. Start your preparations at this three-hour-long Ecodeva crafting workshop (left), where experts will show you how to craft an adorable Ganesh idol using shadu maati.

Time 8.30 am onwards

At Maharashtra Nature Park, opposite Dharavi Bus Depot, Sion.

Cost Rs 550



Cost Rs 550

A battle of the beys

Tournament: This MFB limited beyblade tournament is as serious as it gets in the city. Participants below 21 years need to be accompanied by a guardian or a parent.

Time 1 pm to 3 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Khar West.

Free

Free