From poetry to comedy: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File pic
Thursday
Express to impress
Poetry: Bring your words of patriotism to this Independence Day special open mic. Performers can also rap, sing, or dance.
Time 4 pm onwards
At One by Two, Tolani Naka, Andheri East.
Log on to @echo.episodes
Free
Drop that beat
Event: A special war of DJs by students will ring in the celebrations for August 15 in Kandivali.
Time 3 pm onwards
At DJ Institute Mumbai, Poisar, Kandivali West.
Call 9224221271
Free
The special lunch will feature diverse regional fare from across India
The delicious flavours of India’s diversity
Eating out: From Hyderabad’s biryani and Delhi’s chaats, to Bengal’s sweets, this special lunch will bring together the flavours of India.
Time 12.30 pm to 4 pm
At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, International Business Park, Goregaon East.
Cost Rs 3,399 onwards
Friday
The joke’s on you
Comedy: Bring your banter to an evening packed with humour, as stand-up comics Masoom Rajwani (below), Urjita Wani and Rohan Gujral use it as a prompt to roast you.
Time 9 pm onwards
At Flat Feet Studio, Veera
Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 299
Saturday
Maestro at work
Music: Begin the long weekend on a soothing note with The Symphony Orchestra of India, that will be conducted by maestro Zubin Mehta.
Time 6 pm
At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Log on to ncpamumbai.com
Cost Rs 1,500 onwards
Sunday
Green celebrations
Workshop: In less than a month, it will be time to bring Bappa home. Welcome a handcrafted eco-friendly idol to your pandal, that will not only make you feel close to the idol, but also ensure that your celebrations are not harsh on the environment. Start your preparations at this three-hour-long Ecodeva crafting workshop (left), where experts will show you how to craft an adorable Ganesh idol using shadu maati.
Time 8.30 am onwards
At Maharashtra Nature Park, opposite Dharavi Bus Depot, Sion.
Log on to @naturalistex
call 8976451433
Cost Rs 550
A battle of the beys
Tournament: This MFB limited beyblade tournament is as serious as it gets in the city. Participants below 21 years need to be accompanied by a guardian or a parent.
Time 1 pm to 3 pm
At Doolally Taproom, Khar West.
Log on to uhtend.com
Free