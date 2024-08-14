Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From poetry to comedy Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

From poetry to comedy: Explore these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 15 August,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

File pic

Listen to this article
Thursday


Express to impress
Poetry: Bring your words of patriotism to this Independence Day special open mic. Performers can also rap, sing, or dance.
Time 4 pm onwards 
At One by Two, Tolani Naka, Andheri East. 
Log on to @echo.episodes
Free



Drop that beat
Event: A special war of DJs by students will ring in the celebrations for August 15 in Kandivali.  
Time 3 pm onwards 
At DJ Institute Mumbai, Poisar, Kandivali West. 
Call 9224221271
Free

The delicious flavours of India’s diversity
Eating out: From Hyderabad’s biryani and Delhi’s chaats, to Bengal’s sweets, this special lunch will bring together the flavours of India. 
Time 12.30 pm to 4 pm 
At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, International Business Park, Goregaon East. 
Cost Rs 3,399 onwards

Friday

The joke’s on you 

Comedy: Bring your banter to an evening packed with humour, as stand-up comics Masoom Rajwani (below), Urjita Wani and Rohan Gujral use it as a prompt to roast you.
Time 9 pm onwards 
At Flat Feet Studio, Veera 
Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 299 

Saturday

Maestro at work
Music: Begin the long weekend on a soothing note with The Symphony Orchestra of India, that will be conducted by maestro Zubin Mehta.
Time 6 pm 
At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to ncpamumbai.com 
Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

Sunday

Green celebrations

Workshop: In less than a month, it will be time to bring Bappa home. Welcome a handcrafted eco-friendly idol to your pandal, that will not only make you feel close to the idol, but also ensure that your celebrations are not harsh on the environment. Start your preparations at this three-hour-long Ecodeva crafting workshop (left), where experts will show you how to craft an adorable Ganesh idol using shadu maati.
Time 8.30 am onwards 
At Maharashtra Nature Park, opposite Dharavi Bus Depot, Sion. 
Log on to @naturalistex
call 8976451433
Cost Rs 550

A battle of the beys

Tournament: This MFB limited beyblade tournament is as serious as it gets in the city. Participants below 21 years need to be accompanied by a guardian or a parent.
Time 1 pm to 3 pm 
At Doolally Taproom, Khar West. 
Log on to uhtend.com
Free

