Art walk to journaling: Make the most of your weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 29 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Art walk to journaling: Make the most of your weekend with these activities in Mumbai

File pic

Thursday


Art evenings
Walk: The Mumbai Research Centre of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai brings you a curated experience and walkthrough of Gestalt, a solo exhibition by artist Victor Hazra. 
Time 5 pm onwards 
At APRE Art House Sanghvi House, Colaba. 
Log on to @asiaticsocietymumbai 
Free



Friday


Pic courtesy/InstagramPic courtesy/Instagram

DJ takeover 
Music: Bring on the weekend with sick beats as Krunk Haus presents DJs Stalvart John and Siddharth Madan (SID&THE).
Age group  25 years and above time 9 pm onwards 
At Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, off Linking Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to@bonobobandra
Call 619930030 
Entry Revealed on request

Saturday

Laughter hour 

Laughter hour 
Stand up:  Get ready for an apocalyptic weekend with Punit Pania and Sanjay Rajoura (above) performing their show, Apocalypse. 
Age group  16 years and above time 7 pm onwards 
At Above the Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, next to Khar Railway Station, Khar West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow
Cost Rs 499

A moment from a previous conversation at the Human LibraryA moment from a previous conversation at the Human Library

Library of lives 
Talk: Engage in deep conversations and form genuine connections with new people at the Human Library hosted by Small World this weekend. Discover tales of interesting journeys, hobbies and challenging pursuits as the community brings together individuals from different paths of life to share their stories in a safe space.  
Time 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm 
At Brew Haus Cafe, Shop number 2, Bhavani Shankar Road, opposite JaiGopal Industries, Near Kabutarkhana, Dadar West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 499 

Sunday

Creative reflection

Creative reflection
Workshop: Connect with yourself through journaling with your friends. Create an expressive art journal and explore new prompts. 
Time 11 am to 1 pm at Tropicool Café, off Carter Road, Union Park, Khar West. 
Log on to @kiokujournalparty 
Cost Rs 1,199 (materials and cover charge for food included) 

A striped Pierrot butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Sachin RaneA striped Pierrot butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Butterfly quest 
Nature: Join Flutter Fest 2024 for their second butterfly race! Capture photographs of butterflies and their life stages. Submit the pictures online to win prizes. 
Time 7 am to 5 pm 
Log on to @naturalistex 
Cost Rs 20

Sea and exhale 

Sea and exhale 
Trek: The perfect trek for mountain and sea lovers alike. This moderate trek to Sagargad Fort takes you across several waterfalls to reach the summit. 
Time 5 am (meet trek leader)
Meeting point Hotel Midtown Pritam, Dadar TT circle, Dadar East. 
Log on to @ttrikon
Cost Rs 999

