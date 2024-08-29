If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

File pic

Art walk to journaling: Make the most of your weekend with these activities in Mumbai

Thursday

Art evenings

Walk: The Mumbai Research Centre of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai brings you a curated experience and walkthrough of Gestalt, a solo exhibition by artist Victor Hazra.

Time 5 pm onwards

At APRE Art House Sanghvi House, Colaba.

Log on to @asiaticsocietymumbai

Free

Friday

Pic courtesy/Instagram

DJ takeover

Music: Bring on the weekend with sick beats as Krunk Haus presents DJs Stalvart John and Siddharth Madan (SID&THE).

Age group 25 years and above time 9 pm onwards

At Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

Log on to@bonobobandra

Call 619930030

Entry Revealed on request

Saturday

Laughter hour

Stand up: Get ready for an apocalyptic weekend with Punit Pania and Sanjay Rajoura (above) performing their show, Apocalypse.

Age group 16 years and above time 7 pm onwards

At Above the Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, next to Khar Railway Station, Khar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow

Cost Rs 499

A moment from a previous conversation at the Human Library

Library of lives

Talk: Engage in deep conversations and form genuine connections with new people at the Human Library hosted by Small World this weekend. Discover tales of interesting journeys, hobbies and challenging pursuits as the community brings together individuals from different paths of life to share their stories in a safe space.

Time 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At Brew Haus Cafe, Shop number 2, Bhavani Shankar Road, opposite JaiGopal Industries, Near Kabutarkhana, Dadar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Sunday

Creative reflection

Workshop: Connect with yourself through journaling with your friends. Create an expressive art journal and explore new prompts.

Time 11 am to 1 pm at Tropicool Café, off Carter Road, Union Park, Khar West.

Log on to @kiokujournalparty

Cost Rs 1,199 (materials and cover charge for food included)

A striped Pierrot butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Butterfly quest

Nature: Join Flutter Fest 2024 for their second butterfly race! Capture photographs of butterflies and their life stages. Submit the pictures online to win prizes.

Time 7 am to 5 pm

Log on to @naturalistex

Cost Rs 20

Sea and exhale

Trek: The perfect trek for mountain and sea lovers alike. This moderate trek to Sagargad Fort takes you across several waterfalls to reach the summit.

Time 5 am (meet trek leader)

Meeting point Hotel Midtown Pritam, Dadar TT circle, Dadar East.

Log on to @ttrikon

Cost Rs 999