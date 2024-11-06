If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Movie mania

Screening: Attend a film screening of Tarsem Singh’s cult classic, The Fall for a filmy segue into the weekend.

TIME 7.30 pm

AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

ENTRY Rs 200

Friday

Laugh out loud

Stand Up: Stand-up comic Aditya Kulshreshtha AKA Kullu returns to Mumbai with his show, Smooth Kullu Smooth offering hilarious observations on middle-class life.

TIME 7.30 pm onwards

AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST RS 799 onwards

Saturday

Know your body

Health: Attend a symposium on navigating menopause with an interactive Q&A session by Dr Sukhpreet Patel.

TIME 3 pm to 7 pm

AT The Quorum Club, Lower Parel.

CALL 9820291964

COST RS 3,000 onwards

Look up in wonder

Nature: Take a weekend trip on a cosmic adventure to camp Suryamal with a group of stargazers as they engage in a night of celestial observations.

TIME 12.30 am Meeting point Kasara railway station.

MEETING TIME 4 pm

LOG ON TO vikramvirulkar.com

COST Rs 2,999

Art on our mind

Workshop: Get your child enrolled in this art therapy workshop that aims to inculcate mindfulness.

TIME 11 am onwards

AT Baobab tree, Children’s Museum, CSMVS, Fort.

LOG ON TO @csmvsmumbai

ENTRY Museum entry tickets applicable

Sunday

All about Thane

Walk: Walk through the neighbourhood of Thane to learn about its infrastructure and history.

TIME 8.30 am onwards

MEETING POINT Upcoming Cadbury junction metro station, Thane West.

LOG ON TO walkingproject.org

FREE

Boozy break

Food and drink: Let loose for the weekend, and go on a guided wine tasting session of six wines around the world. Be a part of conversations that will educate you about the rituals and nature of the drink, as well as anecdotes on the legacy of winemakers. Registrations close an hour prior to the commencement of the sessions.

TIME 4 pm to 6 pm

AT The Sassy Spoon, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com

COST Rs 2,500