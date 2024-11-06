If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File pic
Thursday
Movie mania
Screening: Attend a film screening of Tarsem Singh’s cult classic, The Fall for a filmy segue into the weekend.
TIME 7.30 pm
AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.
ENTRY Rs 200
Friday
Laugh out loud
Stand Up: Stand-up comic Aditya Kulshreshtha AKA Kullu returns to Mumbai with his show, Smooth Kullu Smooth offering hilarious observations on middle-class life.
TIME 7.30 pm onwards
AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST RS 799 onwards
Saturday
Know your body
Health: Attend a symposium on navigating menopause with an interactive Q&A session by Dr Sukhpreet Patel.
TIME 3 pm to 7 pm
AT The Quorum Club, Lower Parel.
CALL 9820291964
COST RS 3,000 onwards
Look up in wonder
Nature: Take a weekend trip on a cosmic adventure to camp Suryamal with a group of stargazers as they engage in a night of celestial observations.
TIME 12.30 am Meeting point Kasara railway station.
MEETING TIME 4 pm
LOG ON TO vikramvirulkar.com
COST Rs 2,999
Art on our mind
Workshop: Get your child enrolled in this art therapy workshop that aims to inculcate mindfulness.
TIME 11 am onwards
AT Baobab tree, Children’s Museum, CSMVS, Fort.
LOG ON TO @csmvsmumbai
ENTRY Museum entry tickets applicable
Sunday
All about Thane
Walk: Walk through the neighbourhood of Thane to learn about its infrastructure and history.
TIME 8.30 am onwards
MEETING POINT Upcoming Cadbury junction metro station, Thane West.
LOG ON TO walkingproject.org
FREE
Boozy break
Food and drink: Let loose for the weekend, and go on a guided wine tasting session of six wines around the world. Be a part of conversations that will educate you about the rituals and nature of the drink, as well as anecdotes on the legacy of winemakers. Registrations close an hour prior to the commencement of the sessions.
TIME 4 pm to 6 pm
AT The Sassy Spoon, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com
COST Rs 2,500