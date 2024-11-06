Breaking News
From comedy to star-gazing: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 07 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From comedy to star-gazing: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend

File pic

Listen to this article
From comedy to star-gazing: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this weekend
Thursday


Movie mania
Screening: Attend a film screening of Tarsem Singh’s cult classic, The Fall for a filmy segue into the weekend. 
TIME 7.30 pm
AT Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.
ENTRY Rs 200


Friday


Aditya Kulshreshtha AKA Kullu

Laugh out loud
Stand Up: Stand-up comic Aditya Kulshreshtha AKA Kullu returns to Mumbai with his show, Smooth Kullu Smooth offering hilarious observations on middle-class life. 
TIME 7.30 pm onwards 
AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com 
COST RS 799 onwards

Saturday

Know your body

Know your body
Health: Attend a symposium on navigating menopause with an interactive Q&A session by Dr Sukhpreet Patel. 
TIME 3 pm to 7 pm 
AT The Quorum Club, Lower Parel. 
CALL 9820291964 
COST RS 3,000 onwards

Look up in wonder

Look up in wonder
Nature: Take a weekend trip on a cosmic adventure to camp Suryamal with a group of stargazers as they engage  in a night of celestial observations. 
TIME 12.30 am Meeting point Kasara railway station.  
MEETING TIME 4 pm 
LOG ON TO vikramvirulkar.com 
COST Rs 2,999

Art on our mind

Art on our mind
Workshop: Get your child enrolled in this art therapy workshop that aims to inculcate mindfulness.
TIME 11 am onwards 
AT Baobab tree, Children’s Museum, CSMVS, Fort. 
LOG ON TO @csmvsmumbai 
ENTRY Museum entry tickets applicable

Sunday

All about Thane

All about Thane
Walk: Walk through the neighbourhood of Thane to learn about its infrastructure and history.
TIME 8.30 am onwards 
MEETING POINT Upcoming Cadbury junction metro station, Thane West. 
LOG ON TO walkingproject.org
FREE

A previous guided session

Boozy break
Food and drink: Let loose for the weekend, and go on a guided wine tasting session of six wines around the world. Be a part of conversations that will educate you about the rituals and nature of the drink, as well as anecdotes on the legacy of winemakers. Registrations close an hour prior to the commencement of the sessions. 
TIME 4 pm to 6 pm 
AT The Sassy Spoon, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point.
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com 
COST Rs 2,500

