A Buddhist stupa reliquery from Gandhara in Pakistan

Thursday

About the Buddha

Go back in time with this historical lecture by Tagore National fellow and professor Himanshu Prabha Ray on the modern search for The Buddha’s relics.

Time 5.30 pm

At The Asiatic Society, Town Hall, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.

Friday

Celebrate the legacy of Pandit CR Vyas



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Attend this musical event honouring the legacy of Hindustani vocalist late Pandit CR Vyas with a recital by Sharvari Nagvekar Vaidya (below) and a tabla jugalbandi by Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Anubrata Chatterjee.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Entry First-come-first-serve basis

Jungle Jaunt



A moment from a previous trek. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Escape the chaos of the city and embark on an expedition of the Aadrai jungle trek which takes you through the lush terrain of the Sahyadris.

Time 9.45 pm

Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park main gate, Borivli West.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Call 8828746865

Cost Rs 699 onwards

Saturday

Koliwada calling

Explore Worli Koliwada with this event by The Heritage project and LYP Mumbai that features a sketch walk and a performance by Tejas (below) and Band.

Time 4 pm onwards

At Goradabkal Ground, Koliwada, Worli.

Log on to @theheritage.project (registration required)

Rewind, rejuvenate

Attend this all-ladies aerial yoga and pilates ring session with expert guidance from professionals to de-stress and relax your body. With exercises for beginners as well as fitness enthusiasts, the session will focus on improving core strength, balance and flexibility with the use of props such as hammocks.

Time 9.30 am onwards

At Namaste Yoga Classes, 302 A, Jeevan Bharat, 17th Road, near Khar Gymkhana, Khar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 799

Sunday

A modern love story

Attend The Open Couple, a thought-provoking play directed by Faraz Khan that explores the complex gender dynamics of a couple in an open relationship.

Time 5 pm to 8 pm

At Chaubara by Veda Factory, Bungalow No. 18, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 399 onwards

Shop hop

Laugh away the woes of the week gone by with Kisi ko batana mat, a set by stand-up comic Anubhav Bassi filled with amusing anecdotes in his characteristic storytelling style and funny observations.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Birla Matoshree Hall, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,999 onwards

Indulge in a Sunday splurge at Swadeshi Haat offering crockery, handicraft products, ceramics, local spices and textiles from various states of India.

Time 11 am to 9 pm

At MMRDA Ground, near Punjab National Bank Towers, BKC