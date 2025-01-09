If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
A Buddhist stupa reliquery from Gandhara in Pakistan
Thursday
About the Buddha
ADVERTISEMENT
Go back in time with this historical lecture by Tagore National fellow and professor Himanshu Prabha Ray on the modern search for The Buddha’s relics.
Time 5.30 pm
At The Asiatic Society, Town Hall, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.
Friday
Celebrate the legacy of Pandit CR Vyas
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Attend this musical event honouring the legacy of Hindustani vocalist late Pandit CR Vyas with a recital by Sharvari Nagvekar Vaidya (below) and a tabla jugalbandi by Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Anubrata Chatterjee.
Time 7 pm onwards
At Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.
Entry First-come-first-serve basis
Jungle Jaunt
A moment from a previous trek. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Escape the chaos of the city and embark on an expedition of the Aadrai jungle trek which takes you through the lush terrain of the Sahyadris.
Time 9.45 pm
Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park main gate, Borivli West.
Log on to treksandtrails.org
Call 8828746865
Cost Rs 699 onwards
Saturday
Koliwada calling
Explore Worli Koliwada with this event by The Heritage project and LYP Mumbai that features a sketch walk and a performance by Tejas (below) and Band.
Time 4 pm onwards
At Goradabkal Ground, Koliwada, Worli.
Log on to @theheritage.project (registration required)
Rewind, rejuvenate
Attend this all-ladies aerial yoga and pilates ring session with expert guidance from professionals to de-stress and relax your body. With exercises for beginners as well as fitness enthusiasts, the session will focus on improving core strength, balance and flexibility with the use of props such as hammocks.
Time 9.30 am onwards
At Namaste Yoga Classes, 302 A, Jeevan Bharat, 17th Road, near Khar Gymkhana, Khar West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 799
Sunday
A modern love story
Attend The Open Couple, a thought-provoking play directed by Faraz Khan that explores the complex gender dynamics of a couple in an open relationship.
Time 5 pm to 8 pm
At Chaubara by Veda Factory, Bungalow No. 18, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 399 onwards
Shop hop
Laugh away the woes of the week gone by with Kisi ko batana mat, a set by stand-up comic Anubhav Bassi filled with amusing anecdotes in his characteristic storytelling style and funny observations.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Birla Matoshree Hall, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,999 onwards
Shop hop
Indulge in a Sunday splurge at Swadeshi Haat offering crockery, handicraft products, ceramics, local spices and textiles from various states of India.
Time 11 am to 9 pm
At MMRDA Ground, near Punjab National Bank Towers, BKC