Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Painting workshop to nature trail explore these activities and events in Mumbai this weekend

Painting workshop to nature trail, explore these activities and events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Minal Sancheti | minal.sancheti@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Painting workshop to nature trail, explore these activities and events in Mumbai this weekend

Pic courtesy/SHOBHA ART HOUSE

Listen to this article
Painting workshop to nature trail, explore these activities and events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
Paint your way


Join this painting workshop for beginners that is all about learning brush strokes and simple yet unique painting techniques. 
TIME 3 pm
AT Shobha Art House, Preeti Building, KC Marg, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 1,499


Friday
Piano symphonies


Steve Barakatt. pic courtesy/Royal Opera House Mumbai
Steve Barakatt. pic courtesy/Royal Opera House Mumbai

Soak in the symphonies of piano anthems with Canadian pianist Steve Barakatt on his Néoréalité World Tour. 
TIME 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm
AT Royal Opera House, Girgaon. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards

Fall in love

A moment from the play. pic COURTESY/UMESH KAMAT ON INSTAGRAM

Witness the bittersweet tale of a divorced couple that reunites on a trip to Alibaug, in the Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat starrer Marathi-language drama, Jar tar Chi Gosht. 
TIME 4.30 pm
AT Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Manpada, Thane. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards

Saturday
Unwind in nature

A previous trek in the Upper Kanheri region. pic COURTESY/SGNP on Instagram
A previous trek in the Upper Kanheri region. pic COURTESY/SGNP on Instagram

Sign up for a trail at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Upper Kanheri area where you will learn about its history in the midst of a lush green forest, guided by nature education officer Shubham Hadkar. 
TIME 7.15 am
MEETING POINT Main Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. 
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 600

Laugh out loud

Vipul Goyal. pic/VIPUL GOYAL ON INSTAGRAMVipul Goyal. Pic/VIPUL GOYAL ON INSTAGRAM

After a hectic week, it might be a good time to wind down with a good dose of laughter. Vipul Goyal’s stand-up set will leave you in tears; the happy kind, of course. 
TIME 8.15 pm
AT Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Mahajan Wadi, Mira Road East. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 1,049 onwards

Sunday
Tribute to the legends

Pen on paper, MF Husain. pic COURTESY/COSMIC HEART GALLERY
Pen on paper, MF Husain. pic COURTESY/COSMIC HEART GALLERY

If you are an avid art enthusiast, head straight to this SoBo gallery that is presenting a photo exhibition in tribute to icons like MF Husain, FN Souza, Vasudeo Gaitonde and SH Raza.
TIME 11 am to 7 pm, Till April 10
AT Cosmic Heart Gallery, New Marine Lines. 

Puppy power

Participants at a previous session. PIC COURTESY/PAWASANA
Participants at a previous session. PIC COURTESY/PAWASANA

Get creative with painting fridge magnets and tote bags in the company of adorable indie puppies.
TIME 5 pm
AT Cafe Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO @pawasana
ENTRY Revealed on registration

Go Italiano!

Pic COURTESY/PCO COCKTAIL BAR
Pic COURTESY/PCO COCKTAIL BAR

Ditch the fusion cuisine trend and tuck into an authentic Italian spread (above) at this Sunday brunch. Wash it all down with bottomless cocktails. 
TIME 12 pm
AT PCO Cocktail Bar, near Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. 
CALL 9920055588 
COST Rs 2,200 onwards (drinks); Rs 2,000 onwards (food)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Art exhibitions Theatre Nature Music Food culture mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK