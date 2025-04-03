If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic courtesy/SHOBHA ART HOUSE

Listen to this article Painting workshop to nature trail, explore these activities and events in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

Paint your way

ADVERTISEMENT

Join this painting workshop for beginners that is all about learning brush strokes and simple yet unique painting techniques.

TIME 3 pm

AT Shobha Art House, Preeti Building, KC Marg, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,499

Friday

Piano symphonies



Steve Barakatt. pic courtesy/Royal Opera House Mumbai

Soak in the symphonies of piano anthems with Canadian pianist Steve Barakatt on his Néoréalité World Tour.

TIME 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm

AT Royal Opera House, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Fall in love

Witness the bittersweet tale of a divorced couple that reunites on a trip to Alibaug, in the Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat starrer Marathi-language drama, Jar tar Chi Gosht.

TIME 4.30 pm

AT Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Manpada, Thane.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

Unwind in nature



A previous trek in the Upper Kanheri region. pic COURTESY/SGNP on Instagram

Sign up for a trail at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Upper Kanheri area where you will learn about its history in the midst of a lush green forest, guided by nature education officer Shubham Hadkar.

TIME 7.15 am

MEETING POINT Main Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

CALL 7738778789

ENTRY Rs 600

Laugh out loud

Vipul Goyal. Pic/VIPUL GOYAL ON INSTAGRAM

After a hectic week, it might be a good time to wind down with a good dose of laughter. Vipul Goyal’s stand-up set will leave you in tears; the happy kind, of course.

TIME 8.15 pm

AT Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Mahajan Wadi, Mira Road East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,049 onwards

Sunday

Tribute to the legends



Pen on paper, MF Husain. pic COURTESY/COSMIC HEART GALLERY

If you are an avid art enthusiast, head straight to this SoBo gallery that is presenting a photo exhibition in tribute to icons like MF Husain, FN Souza, Vasudeo Gaitonde and SH Raza.

TIME 11 am to 7 pm, Till April 10

AT Cosmic Heart Gallery, New Marine Lines.

Puppy power



Participants at a previous session. PIC COURTESY/PAWASANA

Get creative with painting fridge magnets and tote bags in the company of adorable indie puppies.

TIME 5 pm

AT Cafe Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @pawasana

ENTRY Revealed on registration

Go Italiano!



Pic COURTESY/PCO COCKTAIL BAR

Ditch the fusion cuisine trend and tuck into an authentic Italian spread (above) at this Sunday brunch. Wash it all down with bottomless cocktails.

TIME 12 pm

AT PCO Cocktail Bar, near Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 9920055588

COST Rs 2,200 onwards (drinks); Rs 2,000 onwards (food)