If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pic courtesy/SHOBHA ART HOUSE
Thursday
Paint your way
Join this painting workshop for beginners that is all about learning brush strokes and simple yet unique painting techniques.
TIME 3 pm
AT Shobha Art House, Preeti Building, KC Marg, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,499
Friday
Piano symphonies
Steve Barakatt. pic courtesy/Royal Opera House Mumbai
Soak in the symphonies of piano anthems with Canadian pianist Steve Barakatt on his Néoréalité World Tour.
TIME 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm
AT Royal Opera House, Girgaon.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Fall in love
Witness the bittersweet tale of a divorced couple that reunites on a trip to Alibaug, in the Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat starrer Marathi-language drama, Jar tar Chi Gosht.
TIME 4.30 pm
AT Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Manpada, Thane.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 499 onwards
Saturday
Unwind in nature
A previous trek in the Upper Kanheri region. pic COURTESY/SGNP on Instagram
Sign up for a trail at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Upper Kanheri area where you will learn about its history in the midst of a lush green forest, guided by nature education officer Shubham Hadkar.
TIME 7.15 am
MEETING POINT Main Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 600
Laugh out loud
Vipul Goyal. Pic/VIPUL GOYAL ON INSTAGRAM
After a hectic week, it might be a good time to wind down with a good dose of laughter. Vipul Goyal’s stand-up set will leave you in tears; the happy kind, of course.
TIME 8.15 pm
AT Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Mahajan Wadi, Mira Road East.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,049 onwards
Sunday
Tribute to the legends
Pen on paper, MF Husain. pic COURTESY/COSMIC HEART GALLERY
If you are an avid art enthusiast, head straight to this SoBo gallery that is presenting a photo exhibition in tribute to icons like MF Husain, FN Souza, Vasudeo Gaitonde and SH Raza.
TIME 11 am to 7 pm, Till April 10
AT Cosmic Heart Gallery, New Marine Lines.
Puppy power
Participants at a previous session. PIC COURTESY/PAWASANA
Get creative with painting fridge magnets and tote bags in the company of adorable indie puppies.
TIME 5 pm
AT Cafe Out of the Blue, Union Park, Khar West.
LOG ON TO @pawasana
ENTRY Revealed on registration
Go Italiano!
Pic COURTESY/PCO COCKTAIL BAR
Ditch the fusion cuisine trend and tuck into an authentic Italian spread (above) at this Sunday brunch. Wash it all down with bottomless cocktails.
TIME 12 pm
AT PCO Cocktail Bar, near Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
CALL 9920055588
COST Rs 2,200 onwards (drinks); Rs 2,000 onwards (food)