World Mental Health Day 2024: Singer-songwriter Alif's new single 'Sher Dil' is an ode to men's mental health

With his new single Sher Dil releasing on World Mental Health Day today, singer-songwriter Alif explores mental health issues and rising suicide rates among men

Did you know that the rate of suicides among men is 2.5 times higher than women?” asks Mohammed Muneem Nazir AKA Alif as we speak. The singer-songwriter directs us towards Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia’s 2023 study that notes that death by suicide among men has increased across all educational levels. His latest single that launches today, Sher Dil, is an ode to the struggle for mental health among men.

“There are few spaces where men can open up, without being judged. This lack of space also comes from patriarchy. Patriarchy is not just damaging to women’s health and welfare, but also to men,” he says.

As a lecturer for songwriting and poetry at the Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune, the lyricist has been observing students, friends and colleagues. “I did not set out to write a song. It was born out of observations and personal experiences. As I read more, the statistics surprised me. I wanted to share the story, and turned to the tools of poetry and music,” he reveals.

The Srinagar-born vocalist observes that women, across ages, often bond over a sisterhood that can protect them. “Men lack that. Moreover, many of them are consumed by the guilt about feeling low. The fear of being labelled a whiner makes them think twice before reaching out for help,” he observes. Nazir also cites the above study’s observation that while women between the ages of 18 and 29 years were susceptible to death by suicide, this range expands from 18 years to 59 years in men.

These thoughts find their way into the music video that captures a man struggling with his internal battle, only to find support in his friend, and running. Smooth percussion along with powerful guitar riffs hold the rhythm together. Nazir’s evocative vocals add an emotional undertone to the lyrics.

The theme of running is a personal touch, Nazir (above) reveals, “Artistes often hide themselves in their works. It is our safe space,” he says. Finding such a home for self-expression is key to stable mental health, he notes. The singer will take stage alongside Dr Miranda Deonarain, head of mental health services, and Dr Omar Elmougy, addictions therapist, of Samarpan Rehabilitation Center as part of the song launch.

The conversation will revolve around the need to cultivate such spaces. “People are overwhelmed with jargon about mental health, especially on social media. Science is important to understand and navigate the problems. But you need to find the right source for such information. This [the launch] is an attempt to offer a platform to the experts. The music is an added benefit,” he signs off.

ON Today; 7 pm

AT Tamboo, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @everythingisalif ofn Instagram (to RSVP); Spotify, Apple (for this song)