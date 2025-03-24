Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Looking to try desi cocktails in Mumbai Here are 5 spots you can explore

Looking to try desi cocktails in Mumbai? Here are 5 spots you can explore

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

As the United States celebrates National Cocktail Day today (March 24), we turn to our city bars to pick some desi twists to keep cool this summer

Looking to try desi cocktails in Mumbai? Here are 5 spots you can explore

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Looking to try desi cocktails in Mumbai? Here are 5 spots you can explore
x
00:00

Buzzed by the beach


Chowpatty julep. Pic Courtesy/Hylo
Chowpatty julep. Pic Courtesy/Hylo


Nothing says Mumbai like a kala khatta by the beach. Chowpatty Julep is inspired by the cool night outs of Juhu beach, and its kala khatta golas. Fresh mint and cranberries add a touch of zest to the rich, wild oak whiskey balanced with the tangy-sweet notes of kala khatta syrup. Perfect for an adventurous night out in town.
AT Hylo, third floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Fort.
CALL 9004191901
COST Rs 790


Lalbaug in a glass

Lalbaug picante. Pic Courtesy/MagSt
Lalbaug picante. Pic Courtesy/MagSt

With flavours of turmeric, chilli, coriander and black garlic salt, your tongue might recollect the organised chaos and fragrances of Dadar market in every sip of the Lalbaug Picante. The dash of Jose Cuervo reposado and mezcal add a kick to this drink that comes straight from Lalbaug’s vibrant lanes.
AT Mag St. Colaba; off Linking Road, Bandra.
CALL 9867433238
COST Rs 895

Tamarind twist

Thaliavah. Pic Courtesy/The Tanjore Tiffin Room
Thaliavah. Pic Courtesy/The Tanjore Tiffin Room

For a touch of South Indian class, head over to the suburb of Goregaon. Try Thalaiva — a tamarind, coconut and dark rum combination that can add a little tang to your evenings. With a tamarind jerky and vegan foamer to complete the drink, it might prove to be your new go-to drink for a fun night out.
AT Tanjore Tiffin Room, ground floor, Nesco Center, Goregaon East.
CALL 9975152575
COST Rs 550

Market tipple

Market day. Pic Courtesy/the Bombay CanteenMarket day. Pic Courtesy/the Bombay Canteen

With its mahua spirit, Market Day brings a floral touch to the table. Blended with green peas, mint, and fresh cucumber cordial, and topped with elderflower and Mastiha foam, the drink brings a fresh flavour to its spirit. It is the perfect drink to relax and wind down with after a long day battling the reds on the stock market.
AT The Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Process House, 
Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
CALL 8880802424
COST Rs 750 onwards

Masala shot

Santra season. Pic Courtesy/Bombay DaakSantra season. Pic Courtesy/Bombay Daak

If spicy does it for you, this cocktail might do the trick. It comes with a kick of spicy Malvani masala, pickled karvanda and thecha blended with santra, tonic water, pea shoot lillet and Bombay Sapphire gin. The familiars would agree that nothing says desi quite like a santra.
AT Bombay Daak, ONGC Complex, HIG Colony Reclamation, Bandra West. 
CALL 8928791611
COST Rs 900

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide mumbai food Food and drink cocktail mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK