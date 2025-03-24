As the United States celebrates National Cocktail Day today (March 24), we turn to our city bars to pick some desi twists to keep cool this summer

Representation pic

Listen to this article Looking to try desi cocktails in Mumbai? Here are 5 spots you can explore x 00:00

Buzzed by the beach

ADVERTISEMENT



Chowpatty julep. Pic Courtesy/Hylo

Nothing says Mumbai like a kala khatta by the beach. Chowpatty Julep is inspired by the cool night outs of Juhu beach, and its kala khatta golas. Fresh mint and cranberries add a touch of zest to the rich, wild oak whiskey balanced with the tangy-sweet notes of kala khatta syrup. Perfect for an adventurous night out in town.

AT Hylo, third floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Fort.

CALL 9004191901

COST Rs 790

Lalbaug in a glass



Lalbaug picante. Pic Courtesy/MagSt

With flavours of turmeric, chilli, coriander and black garlic salt, your tongue might recollect the organised chaos and fragrances of Dadar market in every sip of the Lalbaug Picante. The dash of Jose Cuervo reposado and mezcal add a kick to this drink that comes straight from Lalbaug’s vibrant lanes.

AT Mag St. Colaba; off Linking Road, Bandra.

CALL 9867433238

COST Rs 895

Tamarind twist



Thaliavah. Pic Courtesy/The Tanjore Tiffin Room

For a touch of South Indian class, head over to the suburb of Goregaon. Try Thalaiva — a tamarind, coconut and dark rum combination that can add a little tang to your evenings. With a tamarind jerky and vegan foamer to complete the drink, it might prove to be your new go-to drink for a fun night out.

AT Tanjore Tiffin Room, ground floor, Nesco Center, Goregaon East.

CALL 9975152575

COST Rs 550

Market tipple

Market day. Pic Courtesy/the Bombay Canteen

With its mahua spirit, Market Day brings a floral touch to the table. Blended with green peas, mint, and fresh cucumber cordial, and topped with elderflower and Mastiha foam, the drink brings a fresh flavour to its spirit. It is the perfect drink to relax and wind down with after a long day battling the reds on the stock market.

AT The Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Process House,

Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 8880802424

COST Rs 750 onwards

Masala shot

Santra season. Pic Courtesy/Bombay Daak

If spicy does it for you, this cocktail might do the trick. It comes with a kick of spicy Malvani masala, pickled karvanda and thecha blended with santra, tonic water, pea shoot lillet and Bombay Sapphire gin. The familiars would agree that nothing says desi quite like a santra.

AT Bombay Daak, ONGC Complex, HIG Colony Reclamation, Bandra West.

CALL 8928791611

COST Rs 900