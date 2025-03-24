As the United States celebrates National Cocktail Day today (March 24), we turn to our city bars to pick some desi twists to keep cool this summer
Representation pic
Buzzed by the beach
ADVERTISEMENT
Chowpatty julep. Pic Courtesy/Hylo
Nothing says Mumbai like a kala khatta by the beach. Chowpatty Julep is inspired by the cool night outs of Juhu beach, and its kala khatta golas. Fresh mint and cranberries add a touch of zest to the rich, wild oak whiskey balanced with the tangy-sweet notes of kala khatta syrup. Perfect for an adventurous night out in town.
AT Hylo, third floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Fort.
CALL 9004191901
COST Rs 790
Lalbaug in a glass
Lalbaug picante. Pic Courtesy/MagSt
With flavours of turmeric, chilli, coriander and black garlic salt, your tongue might recollect the organised chaos and fragrances of Dadar market in every sip of the Lalbaug Picante. The dash of Jose Cuervo reposado and mezcal add a kick to this drink that comes straight from Lalbaug’s vibrant lanes.
AT Mag St. Colaba; off Linking Road, Bandra.
CALL 9867433238
COST Rs 895
Tamarind twist
Thaliavah. Pic Courtesy/The Tanjore Tiffin Room
For a touch of South Indian class, head over to the suburb of Goregaon. Try Thalaiva — a tamarind, coconut and dark rum combination that can add a little tang to your evenings. With a tamarind jerky and vegan foamer to complete the drink, it might prove to be your new go-to drink for a fun night out.
AT Tanjore Tiffin Room, ground floor, Nesco Center, Goregaon East.
CALL 9975152575
COST Rs 550
Market tipple
Market day. Pic Courtesy/the Bombay Canteen
With its mahua spirit, Market Day brings a floral touch to the table. Blended with green peas, mint, and fresh cucumber cordial, and topped with elderflower and Mastiha foam, the drink brings a fresh flavour to its spirit. It is the perfect drink to relax and wind down with after a long day battling the reds on the stock market.
AT The Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Process House,
Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
CALL 8880802424
COST Rs 750 onwards
Masala shot
Santra season. Pic Courtesy/Bombay Daak
If spicy does it for you, this cocktail might do the trick. It comes with a kick of spicy Malvani masala, pickled karvanda and thecha blended with santra, tonic water, pea shoot lillet and Bombay Sapphire gin. The familiars would agree that nothing says desi quite like a santra.
AT Bombay Daak, ONGC Complex, HIG Colony Reclamation, Bandra West.
CALL 8928791611
COST Rs 900