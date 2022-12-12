Breaking News
Why you need to attend the fourth edition of Mumbai Comedy Festival

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anuja Jain | theguide@mid-day.com

The fourth edition of the Mumbai Comedy Festival promises to roll out an endless dose of chuckles, guffaws and pun-filled rib-ticklers

Why you need to attend the fourth edition of Mumbai Comedy Festival

Sumukhi Suresh entertains the audience


One doesn’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand that a sense of humour and positive approach towards life not only guarantees a good time, but also helps  reduce stress. That Comedy Club (TCC) is back with the fourth edition of its Mumbai Comedy Festival that might just be what the doctor ordered for the year-end.


Kanan Gill performs at the clubKanan Gill performs at the club



“For us, the festival is a way to get audiences to appreciate comedy and deliver good shows that spread laughter. We want to make sure that even if they attend a single show, it meets their expectations,” shares Sumendra Singh, founder of That Comedy Club. 


A moment from Prashasti Singh’s show at TCCA moment from Prashasti Singh’s show at TCC

The audience can pick from shows that feature a long list of stand-up stalwarts including Biswa Kalyan Rath, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Siddharth Dudeja, Kanan Gill and Sonali Thakker.

Biswa Kalyan RathBiswa Kalyan Rath

“The best show to look forward to is the Very Late Night Comedy show. There is one every night and features five to six club comics. We don’t disclose the line-up; but there’s always a surprise at the end of it,” Singh reveals. So, if you are looking to spend a laughter-filled evening on any given day to welcome the New Year, you have plenty of options to choose from, thanks to this festival.

Till January 1; 2023; Multiple time slots 
at That Comedy Club, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
Log on to @mumbaicomedyfestival 
Cost Rs 499 onwards

