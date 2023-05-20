This dance workshop helps you express emotions through free-flowing movements

A choreography-free movement class for non-dancers and professionals promises to help you express emotions through dance

Participants explore movement during a workshop

We might need more than the thought of no one watching to be able to dance to our fullest. Exercises and practices to connect with our truest emotions might also help. If you’re a little shy but want to use movement to express yourself to the happiest, there’s a relatively new technique called Emotion in Motion (EiM) developed by movement guide Vishal Telang that will be taught during a four-day workshop this month.

Telang developed EiM during the COVID-19 lockdowns, to introduce a larger audience to the joy and freedom of movement without the fear of choreography, or having to keep up with the skill level of trained dancers. “I wanted to break the ideology that dance must be performative. EiM involves free movement that is backed by belief and with one’s emotions intact,” Telang shares. But what does that mean? “When I talk about emotions, I’m referring to breathwork. Our breathing patterns change when our emotions change. And breathwork is an important and integrated part of EiM.”

Vishal Telang

Along with a focus on breathing, the technique includes contemporary dance, somatic expression, rasa and bhava theory, and theatrical work that are integrated and practised for a deeper connection with one’s emotions. While classes are unstructured and free-flowing, (there isn’t any choreography to adhere to, remember?) Bengaluru-based Telang begins workshops with ice-breaking sessions, and non-dance, improvisational and partner exercises to encourage movement. In between exercises, the class is led to tell a story using movement, which then slowly evolves into dance when music is played. Typically, workshops can be as long as two to four hours, stretched into sessions over a few days.

The class is open to people of all skill levels, and designed to help non-dancers and beginners. “The goal you’re heading towards is an opening up of the body, mind, breath and emotions to finally find expression through movement,” he says, adding, “The takeaway is different for different participants. Some feel that this technique is cathartic, others found it therapeutic, and a few have even found a connection to their inner child through it. It’s exciting to see how the same class can have diverse outcomes because everyone moves differently. And this technique includes movement for all.”

The workshop focuses on breathing techniques, somatic expressions, rasa and bhava theory and theatrical work

Fear and shyness are not great motivators for opening up one’s body to dance and movement. And while the technique seems like it might help break these barriers, it depends on the instructor to set the right mood, and carry every participant towards the set goals. It will be interesting to see how Telang achieves this at the workshop.

