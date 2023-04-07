Mumbai’s Potterheads share thoughts about a new series on JK Rowling’s work

Over two decades after the first movie in the Potter-verse was released, HBO and Warner Bros are discussing a series on JK Rowling’s works. Mumbai’s Potterheads weigh in

The trio in a poster of the film Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban. Pic/Wikimedia Commons

Move beyond Hogwarts

Abhishek Kodancha, 22, MBA student

I would like to see more of the wizarding world outside Hogwarts. Until the fourth book, it was all the same: Harry goes to Hogwarts; events occur in the school and they resolve it. But in the fifth book, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, we were introduced to the magic beyond Hogwarts. That was when I got hooked to the plot. The Order of Phoenix committee meetings — which got scarce screen time in the movies — were my favourite parts. I am also looking forward to more wizarding action; perhaps more duels between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy? The fights that I saw in Crimes of Grindelwald were enticing. In the fifth movie, the fight sequence between Voldemort and Dumbledore had me sitting on the edge of my seat. I hope they have more such sequences in the new show.



(From left) Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. pic courtesy/Youtube

Plug gaps, add new plots

Shriya Dixit, 21, advertisement student

If the show isn’t based on the books, it shouldn’t be created. They shouldn’t replicate every dialogue, but should stay true to the plot. For example, Ron was almost useless in the movies. In The Prisoners of Azkaban, he stood up to Sirius and told him that he would have to kill Ron before he kills Harry. But this dialogue was given to Hermione in the movie. Don’t let her have every brave Ron moment. There were also many plot holes in the books and the movies. The gaps must be filled in the show. For instance, with the Marauder’s Map, you could track everyone, even ghosts. But for some reason, Peeves was not visible on it. Across fan fiction, plot holes such as these were justified. In one such plot, they explained that the Marauders — James, Sirius, Remus and Peter — were friends with Peeves and made a pact with him to leave him out of the map. I don’t mind such logical new plots.

Consider fandom theories

Katyaini Choudhary, 21, MBA student

I don’t want something along the lines of established storylines. Spin-offs would be much better and would allow the fandom to have more points of connection to the stories. Outside the established universe, there are many stories and characters who invite exploring. Be it Neville Longbottom, the could’ve been “Chosen One”, Luna Lovegood, who saw the Thestrals even before Harry did, Hermione Granger, the muggle-born witch who is living many a Potterhead’s dream life; Minerva, Snape, or any of the other great characters from the books — they acted as a part of the plot but their personalities were too big to hold in just seven parts of the books and the movies. It would be nice if interesting POVs and spin-offs could be fleshed out with the fandom’s support.

Better character development

Arundhati Khopade, 22, analyst

I was disappointed to see that they had left out Peeves in the movie. He did not even exist. I hope they include him in the show. Secondly, Ginny’s character definitely needs to be as dynamic as she is in the book. She has much more to show than just being Harry’s love interest. I also want to see their life after the war. Some things should be just as they are in the books. For example, Ron was a good friend and defended Hermione many times in the book. The movies barely showed this. There is so much more to Snape’s character, too. He must be justified in the series.

