Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Audiophiles should sign up for a free workshop that will discuss rights of musicians, licensing, revenue and loyalties

Attend this workshop on music copyrights, licensing and turning it into a business

File pic


Nobody respects you as an artiste until you make it big. At least that’s what many among us imagine. Often, for aspiring musicians, music is labelled as a distraction, a hobby at most. Many parents are not supportive enough to accept the choices their children make when they decide to enter the music industry. And rightly so because — where’s the money?


The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), a music licensing non-profit organisation chaired by famous lyricist Javed Akhtar, in collaboration with Mumbai Music Institute is hosting a Copyright in Music workshop. Led by Rumpa Banerjee, IPRS’ marketing and communication head, the workshop will discuss about copyrights in music, music licensing, rights of creators and most importantly — how to turn music into a business.



“We are all illiterates when it comes to law,” shares Mujeeb Faridi, faculty, Mumbai Music Institute. Stressing on the provisions for royalty made for all musicians — be it the composer, lyricist, singer, or other professionals — he adds that IPRS has provided a backbone to musicians. “During the workshop, we will educate upcoming musicians on how music law works and how they can earn revenues and royalties as an artiste. It will address the uncertainty around the money factor and offer artistes the confidence to venture into the music industry.” 


On April 12; 12 pm
At Rule 34, Sector 2, Charkop Industrial Estate, Charkop Road, Kandivali West. 
Log on to insider.in
Free

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide indian music Music music industry

