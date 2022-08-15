Breaking News
Attend this musical performance in Bandra that reflects on freedom

Updated on: 15 August,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Celebrated musicians from the musical community will perform throughout the evening in a range of musical styles and genres that reflect the joy, struggle, and hope for freedom

Image for representational purpose only.


Head to this Bandra venue as the Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy celebrates Independence Day with their concert titled Sounds of Freedom. Celebrated musicians from the musical community will perform throughout the evening in a range of musical styles and genres that reflect the joy, struggle, and hope for freedom.


On: Today; 7 pm
At: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 500 onwards


