Head to these places in Mumbai to try Nutella delicacies

As the world bid farewell to its inventor Francesco Rivella earlier this week, we curate our favourite picks from across the city that feature the creamy hazelnut spread. Plus a quick recipe that you can whip up at home

Cream-filled nutella kunafa

The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal loves it so much that his wife had to hide it from him, pop star Lady Gaga has confessed she goes gaga over banana bread topped with the spread, and top model Heidi Klum doesn’t mind the high-calorie indulgence of a Nutella-smothered crepe.

Francesco Rivella

The chocolate spread with humble beginnings in Piedmont, Italy has amassed more fans than you’d imagine since its inception in 1964. Needless to say, the passing of its inventor Francesco Rivella on February 14 has left a void in our hearts that only his prized invention can possibly fill.

Sip It

The milky way

With the temperature soaring in the city, cool off with this thick, creamy, chocolate-loaded Nutella milkshake (below) topped with a generous serving of whipped cream.

AT The Bread Bar, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur.

Log on to: @thebreadbar_

Cost: Rs 325

Sweet classics

If you love a good old no-frills milkshake, sip on this classic blend of three simple ingredients — milk, Nutella and ice.

AT Stand By Coffee, Dr RG Thadani Marg, Siddharth Nagar, Worli.

Log on to: @standbycoffee__

Cost: Rs 300

Hot favourite

Add a chocolate-y twist to your morning cup of coffee with this classic café Nutella. Pair it with the crunchy Ferrero Rocher brownie or the bite-sized Nutella cupcakes.

AT Elementaria Bakery and Café, Godrej BKC, G Block, BKC; Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to: @elementariabakerycafe

Cost: Rs 469

Bite In

Size it up

How much hazelnut is too much hazelnut? This Nutella bombolini, a soft fluffy Italian donut (above), is filled with dollops of Nutella and dipped in a crunchy nutty glaze.

AT The Sweet Cheat, Andheri East. (delivery across Mumbai)

Log on to: @the_sweetcheat

Cost: Revealed on request

Sweet croiss-overs

Strawberry and chocolate cream — a match made in heaven. The two unite in this strawberry Nutella croissant (above) that is made with fresh Mahabaleshwar strawberries.

AT Mahabi Patisserie Gelato, Turner Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: @mahabipatisserie

Cost: Rs 420

Kunafa indulgence

An authentic cream-filled Turkish kunafa drizzled with just the right amount of the gooey hazelnut spread. Tuck through the crispy threaded pastry for a soft and creamy surprise inside.

AT Kunafa Bytes, Shreepati Coronet, Tadwadi, Mazgaon.

Log on to: @kunafabytesmumbai

Cost: Rs 350

What’s cooking?

Fresh off the skillet, this imaginative Nutella filled ‘pizzookie’ is a pizza-meets-cookie original recipe that is served with chocolate ganache meringues and vanilla bean ice cream.

AT The Dessert Republic, next to Pavilion Hotel, Khau Galli, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East.

Log on to: @thedessertrepublic

Cost: Rs 340



Mexican mood

This one is ‘nacho’ usual sweet indulgence. Known for its Mexican fare, this kitchen puts together tortilla nachos drenched in Nutella, cinnamon sugar, apple compote, caramelised banana, and almond slices.

AT El Tacos, opposite Glomax Mall, Sector 2, Kharghar.

CALL 7777047461

Cost: Rs 199

Three-ingredient Nutella brownie

INGREDIENTS

>> 2 eggs

>> 1 + 1/4 cup Nutella

>> 2/3 cup flour (maida or almond)

METHOD

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk well. Add Nutella and mix until well combined. Fold in the flour (in two batches) until there are no lumps left and the mixture is smooth. Pour the batter into a greased and lined medium sized baking dish. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 ° C for 20 to 25 minutes. A quick swirl of Nutella on top and gooey chocolate decadence awaits!

Recipe courtesy: Carolyn Pereira, founder, Treatfully Yours