White, gold, and unconventional: Ace your Onam style with these unique outfit ideas

White, gold, and unconventional: Ace your Onam style with these unique outfit ideas

Updated on: 30 August,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

This Onam, look beyond the typical kasavu and mallipoo to create a look that’s trendy, versatile and undeniably yours

White, gold, and unconventional: Ace your Onam style with these unique outfit ideas

Kriti Sanon flaunts a white saree with gold motifs. Pic Courtesy/@fifafoozofficial; Janhvi Kapoor’s modern take on the Kasavu. Pic Courtesy/@janhvikapoor; A splash of colour can accentuate the look. Pic Courtesy/@ e_kwochu_kutty; Sayujya Sajilal

White, gold, and unconventional: Ace your Onam style with these unique outfit ideas
The symbolism of Onam is so inextricably tied in with the gold and white of the Kasavu saree, it may seem almost sacrilegious to attempt to separate them. But that’s exactly what a growing number of fashionistas are attempting to do, this festive season, explains Kerala-based Sayujya Sajilal, founder of Yarn Culture, a platform specialising in handloom weaves. “I think, beyond experimentation, the underlying motivation is to invest in pieces that are versatile enough to be worn around the year. So many of us have kasavus that are lying in our wardrobes and worn only once a year, when Onam comes around. Instead, I’ve seen more people prioritising wearability and comfort, without compromising on their individual style sensibilities,” she notes. With that, she offers easy ways to change up your look, without veering too far from tradition.

1 Fabric is everything: While the traditional kasavu is made from a stiff Kerala cotton, the lighter mul fabric is far more convenient and well-liked among contemporary saree lovers, says Sajilal. “Another interesting twist is opting for pieces that combine two crafts, such as the Kerala handloom Kasavu and the Madurai Sungudi techniques. The latter is used to create cotton sarees using the tie and dye [with natural dyes] method, a technique that was innovated by Saurashtrians who migrated to Madurai in the 17th Century,” she elaborates. 



2 A pop of colour: While the allure of the traditional white and gold is undeniable, Sajilal says that bold contrasts in ivory, such as splashes of reds and blacks, are gaining popularity this year. “Sarees that have two colours on the border are especially in vogue as are sarees featuring hand-painted motifs that are rooted in the Onam tradition,” she adds. 


3 Twists and turns: Switching up the classic gold blouse for an edgier update is an easy way to transform an Onam look. “Kalamkari and ajrakh blouses and crop tops offer a beautiful contrast, while corsets are rapidly replacing regular blouses among younger wearers. Dhoti drapes and belted sarees are other ways to innovate,” she elaborates. 

4 All that glitters: No matter how experimental your Onam outfit is, Sajilal insists that a hint of gold keeps it rooted and relevant: gold accessories are an easy pick as it instantly resonates with the ivory and gold parts of the kasavu. Else, you can opt for gold motifs in the saree, and wear gold tones in your jewellery for a more sophisticated, understated, and still traditional aesthetic. 

