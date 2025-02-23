Nita Ambani looks elegant in Chikankari saree by Anamika Khanna at US event

Chikankari is a delicate embroidery style that originates from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and uses fine threadwork to create intricate patterns and designs

Photos Courtesy: Instagram/Anamika Khanna

Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Nita Ambani is known for her love for sarees, in particular those that are an ode to Indian textiles and craftsmanship. Recently, she was spotted wearing a beautiful white Chikankari saree by Anamika Khanna at a dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

Sharing a glimpse of the outfit on Instagram, the fashion designer wrote, “For a special dinner hosted in her honour at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Mrs Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in this exquisite saree from Anamika Khanna’s collection, showcasing the timeless beauty of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery, an intricate handcraft rooted in heritage and artistry.”

The saree features delicate hand-embroidered floral motifs and mesh border. Sharing details about the same, Khanna wrote, “The delicate floral motifs are meticulously hand-embroidered, creating an ethereal interplay of texture and design. The embroidery is further highlighted with a hand-embroidered mesh border, adding depth and elegance to the piece. The subtle richness of old gold Zardosi enhances the intricate detailing, making this saree a true testament to fine craftsmanship and sophistication.”

More details about the look

Ambani’s outfits are incomplete without exquisite jewellery. In this look, an emerald and diamond necklace complements the Chikankari saree. “She paired it with a vintage portrait-cut Diamond and old mine Colombian Emerald Necklace. The heritage necklace features two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, and at its center is a portrait-cut diamond, set within a sunburst motif. Portrait-cut diamonds, especially of this size, are rare and highly covered for their distinct soft appeal and timeless allure,” revealed Khanna.

Diamond earrings and emerald ring completed her look. The hair were tied in a neat bun, adorned with a white flower.

About Chikankari

This delicate embroidery style originates from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and uses fine stitches and threadwork to create intricate patterns and designs. Floral motifs are common in this type of embroidery.

