Nita Ambani dazzles in Kanchipuram saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner

Updated on: 20 January,2025 04:03 PM IST  |  Washington, DC
mid-day online correspondent |

She wore a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, featuring over 100 traditional motifs inspired by the spirituality and history of Kanchipuram’s temples

Nita Ambani dazzles in Kanchipuram saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner

Pic: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Ahead of USA President-Elect Donald Trump swearing-in on Monday, January 20, Indian entrepreneurs and philanthropists Nita and Mukesh Ambani were among notable guests at the special pre-inauguration reception held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.


Their presence at the event celebrated India’s enduring heritage, strong international ties and growing commitment to fostering shared progress and peace.


Decoding Nita Ambani’s look


Nita Ambani is not only a businesswoman and philanthropist, but also a fashion icon. Her outfit choices and personal style have often come into focus at her public appearances.

Continuing this legacy, she opted for an outfit that reflected Indian craftsmanship and heritage.

She wore a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, featuring over 100 traditional motifs inspired by the spirituality and history of Kanchipuram’s temples. The custom-made saree was woven by National Award-winning artisan B. Krishnamoorthy.

Some cultural motifs in the saree include Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolising Lord Vishnu), Mayil (embodying divinity and immortality) and Sorgavasal-inspired patterns (representing India’s folklore).

Blending tradition with contemporary elegance, the saree was paired with a custom-made velvet blouse by Manish Malhotra, which featured a built-up neckline and detailed beadwork on the sleeves.

Sharing these details about the outfit on Instagram, Manish Malhotra added, “Through this stunning ensemble, Mrs. Ambani celebrated India’s timeless traditions, honored the talent of its artisans, and brought their extraordinary craftsmanship to the global spotlight.”

Nita Ambani’s looks are incomplete without exquisite jewellery, which perfectly complements the ensemble. For this event, she completed her look with a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant, crafted in South India – a parrot-shaped piece decorated with emeralds, rubies, diamonds and pearls, made using the Kundan technique with red and green enamel.

She opted for emerald stud earrings, kada (bangle) and ring, which further elevated the look.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani kept it simple and elegant with a black suit, paired with the classic white shirt and red tie.

