Nita Ambani and Kavya Maran almost twinned in blue pantsuits, whereas Preity Zinta opted for an ethnic look

(L-R) Nita Ambani, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta (Pics: Instagram)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Nita Ambani, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta ace the fashion game on Day 1 x 00:00

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with lots of drama and excitement. Apart from the high bids and unexpected moves, the fashion game of some team owners have also come in the limelight.

Boss ladies Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, Kavya Maran, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Preity Zinta, owner of Punjab Kings, appeared in impressive outfits on Day 1 of the auction.

Nita Ambani and Kavya Maran almost twinned in blue pantsuits, whereas Preity Zinta opted for an ethnic look.

What Nita Ambani wore on IPL Auction Day 1?

Nita Ambani blended fashion and business with a navy blue tweed pantsuit. The suit featured a double-pocket blazer with wide-legged pants. A sparkling ‘M’ brooch elevated her look. She topped it off with luxe accessories, including a ring, stud earrings and sunglasses.

What Kavya Maran wore on IPL Auction Day 1?

Kavya Maran, who gained the attention of netizens with her grace and presence of mind at the auction, opted for a simple navy blue suit for the occasion. People were quick to shower their praises for her.

A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

What Preity Zinta wore on IPL Auction Day 1?

Actor Preity Zinta sat for her team Punjab Kings on IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1. She looked elegant in a beautiful white kurta with a phulkari dupatta. She also received love for her look from netizens.

A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

Earlier, Zinta had taken to her Instagram to post a video showing the scenic views of Jeddah. She also asked for player recommendations from the audience.

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

About IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1

The opening day saw history being made as Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player ever in IPL auction history, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquiring the wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering INR 27 crore. Not long before, Shreyas Iyer had set the bidding bar high, with Punjab Kings securing the star batter for INR 26.25 crore.

The proceedings will resume on Monday from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

