IPL 2025 mega auction | IPL 2024 vs 2025: The big pay cuts and skyrocketing salaries

Shreyas and Pant reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams

(L-R) Mitchell Starc, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: AFP)

Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly broke the bank for marquee Indian players at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Venkatesh was also a part of Shreyas' triumphant KKR outfit and the franchise had to pay a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back via the Right to Match card after not retaining him.

The big-hitting all-rounder, who has become an integral part of the KKR setup over the years, gained from an intense bidding battle between the Kolkata side and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to end with a massive sum.

Shreyas, on the other hand, was the first one to surpass Mitchell Starc as the IPL's most expensive buy with cash-heavy Punjab Kings shelling out Rs 26.75 crore for their potential captain before Pant overtook the fellow Indian by attracting Rs 25 lakh more from LSG.

Former DC teammates Shreyas and Pant have had to deal with adversity in the past couple of years but have shown remarkable resilience and courage to bounce back.

Pant beat all odds to make a successful comeback to international cricket after a life-threatening car accident in 2022 while Shreyas put behind his exclusion from the BCCI central contracts list to lead KKR to their third IPL trophy earlier this year.

Delhi Capitals used the Right To Match to buy back Pant at Rs 20.75 crore but LSG raised the bid to Rs 27 crore and the former decided against matching that amount.

Both Shreyas and Pant are expected to lead their new teams in IPL 2025, which will begin on March 14.

PBKS, who went into the auction with the maximum purse -- Rs 110.5 crore, -- had the resources to go after the players they wanted including Shreyas, Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore) and Marcus Stonis (Rs 11 crore).

With an increased purse of Rs 120 crore per franchise, Rs 30 crore more than the previous auction three years ago, bidding records were set to be shattered and they were.

Rajasthan Royals, having retained six players, had the least amount to spend -- Rs 41 crore -- and they were spectators for the majority of day one. Their only buys were injury-prone pacer Jofra Archer (Rs 12.5 crore) and Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore).

Also Read: IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: Battle for big bucks continues

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently made a comeback from injury, was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore.

Among others, Punjab Kings bought back left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore via RTM while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who was released by Punjab Kings, was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans.

Arshdeep was the first player to be sold in the mega auction and he ended up fetching the same price that Punjab Kings would have had to pay to retain him as their leading player.

Comparing IPL 2024 and 2025 Auction prices

Shreyas Iyer: It was a fierce bidding battle for Shreyas Iyer, with both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals vying for his services. Ultimately, PBKS emerged victorious, securing Iyer for a substantial INR 26.75 crore, outbidding Delhi, who had a smaller purse.

However, the decision has sparked debate, with many questioning whether Iyer's auction price truly reflects his value. Previously, Iyer earned INR 12.25 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders, but he chose to test his worth in the auction. Following an impressive 2024 season where he scored 351 runs and captained KKR to their IPL title, his price tag has raised eyebrows.

Rishabh Pant: Pant set a new record as the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants secured the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering INR 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This monumental bid surpassed Iyer’s record of INR 26.75 crore, which was set just moments earlier when Punjab Kings acquired Iyer. Pant’s journey in the IPL began when he joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for INR 1.9 crore. DC retained him for INR 8 crore ahead of the 2018 auction and later increased his value.

In 2021, following Shreyas Iyer's injury, Pant was appointed DC captain and retained even after Iyer’s return. Pant’s leadership led the franchise to success, and by 2023, he was one of the highest-paid players in the league, earning INR 16 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer emerged as the third most expensive buy in the IPL 2025 mega auction, following Shreyas and Pant, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured the all-rounder’s services for a staggering INR 23.75 crore.

Iyer had originally joined KKR with a salary of INR 20 lakh and was retained by the franchise for INR 8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 season. In the 2023 season, Iyer marked a significant milestone by scoring his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians, further solidifying his growing stature in the tournament.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma revs up in nets, to play two-day game in Canberra

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder renowned for his dynamic batting, saw a significant drop in his value at the IPL 2025 auction, as Punjab Kings acquired him for just Rs 4.2 crore. This stark reduction follows a peak in 2021 when Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

Despite consistent performances since then, his recent IPL seasons, including taking only six wickets in ten matches last year, failed to justify his hefty price tag. RCB opted not to exercise their Right to Match, opening the door for PBKS and CSK, with the former ultimately winning the bidding war.

Mitchell Starc: Like his fellow countryman Maxwell, pacer Mitchell Starc experienced a significant pay cut in the IPL 2025 auction, securing a deal worth Rs 11.75 crore with Delhi Capitals, down from his previous record price of Rs 24.75 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Starc has played 41 IPL matches over three seasons, claiming 51 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.21. In IPL 2024, he took 17 wickets from 14 matches, with an average of 26.12 and an economy rate of 10.61. Despite being one of the world’s premier bowlers, Starc’s IPL appearances have been limited by injuries and international commitments.