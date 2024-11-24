The auction has seen intense bidding wars, but none as significant as the one surrounding Iyer, who has become the highest-priced player in IPL auction history

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer becomes IPL's priciest player ever, signs for PBKS at Rs 26.75 crore

The IPL 2025 mega auction, currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has already witnessed some record-breaking moments, and one player in particular has captured the spotlight: Shreyas Iyer.

The auction, which is taking place from November 24 to November 25, has seen intense bidding wars, but none as significant as the one surrounding Iyer, who has become the highest-priced player in IPL auction history.

Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, Iyer's leadership skills were widely praised, and he now enters the auction as the first-ever IPL-winning captain to do so. His remarkable achievements over the past few seasons have attracted significant interest from several franchises, but it’s the bidding between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings that has made the headlines.

Iyer has not only captured the attention of the IPL franchises but has now etched his name in the history books by becoming the first player to surpass the Rs 25 crore threshold in an IPL auction. As the auction progresses, Iyer’s price continues to rise, reflecting his growing stature in the cricketing world. He has surpassed the previous record held by Mitchell Starc, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Iyer’s growing popularity can be attributed to his consistent performances across all formats of the game. As a middle-order batsman, he has been a mainstay for India, while his leadership qualities were showcased with KKR’s successful IPL 2024 campaign. His calm demeanor and ability to perform under pressure have made him a sought-after player. Moreover, Iyer’s adaptability in both T20Is and IPL matches makes him an invaluable asset to any franchise.

The ongoing bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings highlights just how highly valued Iyer is in the IPL ecosystem. With several teams eyeing him, it’s clear that Iyer’s future in the IPL is set to be more lucrative than ever before.

More updates to follow...