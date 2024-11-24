Ponting shared that the aim behind retaining only two players is to build a strong core team from scratch that goes on to be one of the most competitive sides in the tournament

Ricky Ponting

Punjab Kings’ new head coach Ricky Ponting says that he is ready to make some exciting bids in the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction. With an aim to build a team that is successful for years to come and an environment that’s both fun and dynamic, the two-time ODI World Cup-winning Australia captain shared some insights into his thought process ahead of the auctions.

Ponting shared that the aim behind retaining only two players is to build a strong core team from scratch that goes on to be one of the most competitive sides in the tournament.

While speaking with Star Sports, he said, “I've been lucky to be around a few pretty successful teams. So MI for a few years and then DC, where we had a good run of making the playoffs there. And I liked the look of a few of the younger players in the Punjab Kings lineup. So that was the main attraction really but mainly, it was, to be able to start from scratch pretty much. The aim is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL and to make it a really dynamic, fun loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of.”

While revealing his mindset, Ponting also highlighted the crucial aspects to take care to have a successful auction.

“I think there are three most crucial things with a successful auction. One's definitely making sure you stick to your strategy and not getting off that early on. I think being really calm and clear at the auction table is also a really important thing. And then communication on the day because, you know, you're working with the analysts, you're working with your owners. Communication is vital,” Ponting told the broadcaster.

Punjab Kings have retained opener Prabhsimran Singh and middle order batsman Shashank Singh and with a purse of Rs 110.5 crore, the biggest of all IPL teams, the team will be looking forward to assembling a strong squad at the auction table.

