Delve into the diverse layers of heritage with storyteller Vikram Sridhar who will help participants dramatise it at a city museum

Vikram Sridhar encourages participants to bring a heritage piece to the workshop, like the Marapachi dolls

Listen to this article Head to this storytelling session in Andheri this Sunday x 00:00

If you look up the term ‘heritage’ in an online dictionary, some of the first definitions will tell you that it is an inherited property, or traditional and cultural objects and practices passed down through generations in a family, society or nation. But for Vikram Sridhar, the seasoned storyteller, in times of increased human migrations, this definition is a constantly evolving one. “There is no one way to define heritage. It has different meanings for different people. And most importantly, heritage is not just something that is tangible,” he explains. In his visit to Mumbai for the weekend, the storyteller who shuttles between Bengaluru and Chennai, will facilitate a two-hour-long workshop for adults where they will not only explore what heritage means to each participant personally, but also find a way to dramatise it.



Participants will practise physical activities to loosen up their bodies

ADVERTISEMENT

In a country where orality has dominated for thousands of years to preserve cultural traditions, and where some of the best tales were narrated to us by grandmothers at bedtime, Sridhar believes heritage comes in various forms. “It can be tangible, like the Marapachi dolls of South India, or intangible, like a memory,” he shares. In the workshop, participants will use storytelling and theatre-based tools to identify and explore various facets of heritage. “They will dramatise it. By this, I am not just referring to theatre. They can dramatise in the form they feel fits best — poetry, lullabies, acting, painting, sketching, prose, and so on,” he explains.

The idea is to find a connection with the heritage, and choose an art form to present it. “These aren’t forms that you necessarily have to be comfortable with. For instance, you could choose singing, even though you are not great at it. Or quietly tuck away in a corner and sketch a memory,” he suggests. The workshop will also include physical activities, and a lecture demonstration, where Sridhar will delve into the nuances of the definition of heritage. “We take the term very loosely nowadays. We will deep dive into its changing meanings and various forms. It will be a very exciting workshop because you will witness how heritage can mean so much and so different to other participants,” he says, adding that participants can bring one piece of heritage with them to the workshop as well.

The storyteller’s visit to the city will not be without his popular performance. On the same day, Sridhar will give an-hour long engaging performance, Mouthful of Stories, for children and families at Harkat Studios. “These are stories that will take you back to old ways of storytelling. Expect folklore, stories on nature, food, history, animals, people, and more,” he signs off.

On July 7, 2 pm to 4 pm

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Email events@csmvs.in (registration is compulsory)

For Mouthful of Stories:

On July 7, 11 am onwards

At Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 9945799224

Cost Rs 300