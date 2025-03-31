As Academy Award-winning animated film Flow sparks conversation around pet-friendly content, animal behaviourists reveal how to curate watchlists for quality time with your furry pal

Pet parents Kunal Koli and Anand Patel watch a video with their cat, Momo. PIC COURTESY/KUNAL KOLI

The last time we talked about animals and films in the same breath, a certain Bollywood A-lister’s controversial blockbuster had left everyone up in arms. This time, the tables have turned. Flow (2024), the Latvian animated pet drama that bagged the 2025 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, is uniting pet parents worldwide. “My cat was transfixed by Flow,” one X user posted. “My dogs are film snobs... but they’re watching this intently,” said another.

“When I watched the film, what really stood out to me was how lifelike the animals were. Their movements, their body language, their sounds, everything. It is perhaps this realism that seems to have caught the pets’ eyes,” explains Amanda Tong, animal behaviourist and founder, Animal Behaviour Academy.

Characters from the animated movie, Flow (2024). Pic Courtesy/ Gints Zilbalodis on Instagram

Tell-tail signs

Pradnya Hattiangadi, canine behaviour consultant, has one golden rule when it comes to pet trends: proceed with caution. “Not every dog enjoys screen time,” she clarifies, adding, “Some just aren’t interested. If your dog ignores video calls or walks away when you play something on your phone, that’s a clear sign that screens aren’t for them. And that’s completely okay.”

For dogs who enjoy it, calming enrichment-based content is the best choice. “Videos with sounds from nature like waves crashing, leaves rustling, or birds chirping, can help them stay relaxed and engaged, whether you’re at home or away. Flow proved just that,” Hattiangadi explains. However, she warns that breeds with strong guarding instincts, such as rottweilers or German shepherds, may become overstimulated by certain noises, especially those of other animals. “In such cases, it’s best to choose content that does not feature other smaller animals or prey. Breeds like shih tzus and Lhasa apsos are more likely to stay calm and enjoy the experience,” she reveals.

Amanda Tong plays with her cat using a prey-hunting emulation toy. PIC COURTESY/AMANDA TONG; (right) Pradnya Hattiangadi bonds with her weimaraner after a walk. PIC COURTESY/PRADNYA HATTIANGADI

In a heartwarming revelation, Hattiangadi shares that for dogs, it’s not only about what they’re watching, but also about having their human partner by their side. “I’ve met dogs who could bond through rock music just because their parents preferred it. Another was addicted to bhajans. My own puppy watched the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the longest time alongside us,” she laughs.

Feline fun

Tong, who has a MSc degree in Clinical Animal Behaviour, and has spent years studying cats, explains that for the felines, screen time primarily serves to sharpen their hunting instincts. “Videos of bugs and birds are a great way to add stimulation to an indoor cat’s day. For cats, these aren’t just screens — they see them as real-life windows,” she explains. However, this altered perception of reality comes with a caveat. “If a cat watches these videos all day but never gets the satisfaction of an actual hunt, it can eventually lead to frustration,” she warns.

Switch off

Experts unanimously agree that whether it’s bonding or enrichment, nothing digital can truly replace real world experiences for our furry friends. Tong suggests wrapping up screen time with some physical play. “A simple game with a wand toy, where the cat gets to catch a small mock prey at the end, helps satisfy their instincts and restore balance,” she explains.

Hattiangadi, on the other hand, has a simple yet powerful hack for dog parents. “After a walk, don’t rush back into your routine. Find a patch of grass in your apartment complex or a park nearby. Sit with your dog, feel the grass and just be in the moment. These little pauses mean more than anything for them,” she says.

Binge buddies

Pet parents from the city reveal their furry friends’ go-to picks

Nemo watches Tanmay Bhat’s show. PIC COURTESY/PURVI DAS

Nemo is a certified birdwatcher… on the laptop. He’s also a big fan of playing ball at home, so cricket matches are a must-watch. The sound of the ball probably reminds him of play time. But his quirkiest obsession is comedian Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube livestreams, packed with laughs and giggles. He watches them from start to finish without pauses.

Purvi Das, Matunga

Momo, by nature, is a calm soul. When we’re out running errands, he stays engaged with videos by Paul Dinning featuring nature sounds and scenery. Once we’re back, we make up for lost time with play sessions using his favourite pet toys. We keep Momo’s screen time to a minimum since he enjoys socialising with his friends in the area. But a little bit of TV can never hurt anyone!

Kunal Koli and Anand Patel, Vile Parle

Simran and Nifty watch Dog TV. PIC COURTESY/SIMRAN PUNJABI

Nifty is a big fan of Dog TV and Siesta Dog TV on YouTube. Both channels host videos that are specially colour-graded to suit a dog’s vision. At first, she seemed unsure about the visuals, but she quickly warmed up to them. I often use TV as a calming distraction during loud events like thunderstorms and festivals. One of our most memorable moments was watching A Dog’s Way Home together. It has become a core memory for us.

Simran Punjabi, Andheri

Hridaan Jain with Tokyo. PIC COURTESY/CHANDNI JAIN

Tokyo loves watching the animated series Bluey, which was created especially for dogs. Movies like Moana and The Lion King have also become favourites. My 11-year-old son, Hridaan, often sits and explains the plot to Tokyo as it unfolds. Our weekend mornings are reserved for a dance party to songs that comprise everything from Taylor Swift to Punjabi hip-hop. Needless to say, Tokyo joins in! For her, it’s more about spending time with us. I can sense some FOMO in her when she can’t.

Chandni Jain, Ghatkopar