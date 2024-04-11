A two-day-long event at Aamby Valley will feature drag races as enthusiasts from across the country converge to discuss all things motor vehicles

A four-km parade along the township will feature supercars and superbikes

Listen to this article Love cars and bikes? Attend this drag racing event in Amby Valley x 00:00

Summer is as good a time as any to boast your motor vehicles, especially the ones you have been diligently nursing day after another in your garage for that one day of showdown. This weekend might just be the time you’d want to hit the roads with your beasts and head to Aamby Valley City’s The Valley Run (TVR). This otherwise surreal and remote township will turn into a terrain for drag races and drifting; thousands of motor vehicle enthusiasts will gather over the weekend for the 12th edition of this spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drag races are like the T20 of motor vehicles,” shares Rongom Tagore Mukherjee, director of the organising group Elite Octane Inc. “This time, we have also introduced go-karting and off-roading.” he tells this writer over a phone call on his way to Aamby Valley. The first edition of TVR began in 2013 with the aim of providing a platform to drag racers in the country. It stemmed from Mukherjee and his team’s own inclination towards bike racing.



Participants can view unique, modified cars and meet the designers

“The greatest challenge in India is the infrastructure to host such races. It is an expensive venture, and more so if you are doing it in a remote township like Aamby Valley. However, motorsports are now gaining a lot of traction among the youth. Back then, when we began, the only [known] drag races were held by Autocar in India, that have stopped now,” he adds. While TVR was previously hosted once annually, this year the group will introduce a summer and a winter edition.



Other activities will include music, parties, interaction with experts and adventures like (above) hummerchute

The two-day-long event has 67 categories of drag races, with nearly 800 participants from across the country. Their focus this time is to promote women drivers and riders. It will kickstart on Saturday with two and four-wheeler classes, and move on to drifting, stunting, go-karting and off-roading. Day two will follow a similar schedule and begin with superbikes and supercars classes.



The drag race will feature both two and four-wheelers

“Sunday is also when the drag races will take place. It is a great crowd-pleaser. Mark Hughes, global strategic advisor of NHRA [National Hot Rod Association, one of the largest auto racing organisations of the world] from the USA will be coming in to witness the races and to discuss future collaborations,” the director reveals. He adds that TVR will also serve as a platform for some of the fastest supercars and superbikes. “Expect Nissan GT-R, Lamborghini, McLaren, Audi R8, Porsche, RD Yamaha 350, Ferrari as well as the classic, modified cars,” he shares.



Children below the age of eight years will learn basics of driving

Other zones include a supercar parade where supercars and bikes will take a four-km drive around the township; and a gallery of speed that will feature celebrity cars, dragsters, custom automobiles, track bikes and heritage motorsport automobiles. There will be music, a beer festival, afterparties, talks by and with experts, test drives and engagement activities like hummerchute, and RC Car Track for children below the age of eight, as well.



Rongom Tagore Mukherjee

ON April 20 and 21; 11 am onwards

AT Aamby Valley Air Strip, Pune.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Entry Rs 1,100