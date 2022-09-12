Sea side discovery

Find colonies of sea anemones and a cast of hermit crabs at this shorewalk
Haji Ali
Nearly every new visitor to Mumbai has Haji Ali on their list of must-visit places. While some head to the dargah to pray, or to appreciate its Indo-Islamic architecture, others are piqued by its unique location. But rarely do visitors think of the dargah in connection with Mumbai’s varied marine life.
A shorewalk that starts from Haji Ali will familiarise attendees with the city’s forgotten marine stories. People can discover hermit crabs that make their homes inside sea shells and find colourful sea sponges, sea anemones and different types of snails right at the edge of a city that is full of concrete.
The walk is being organised by Marine Life of Mumbai, which is the flagship citizen-driven project of Coastal Conservation Foundation. The initiative helps city-dwellers identify and understand the coastal biodiversity in and around Mumbai. Attendees can sate their curiosity about the rare marine organisms in a question and answer session.
On: September 12; 5.45pm
Meeting Point: Outside Haji Ali Dargah
Call: 7021055507