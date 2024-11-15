November 11 marked the date when an armistice was signed between the Germans and the Allies to end World War I. History experts reveal the city’s sites that link it to this significant period in the early 20th century

The Port Trust War Memorial in Ballard Estate. File pic

Listen to this article Bombay Rewind, Replay: Silent sentinels of World War I in the city x 00:00

Before Mumbai became the cosmopolitan character that we now know it as today, the city’s bustling port, a feature historically appreciated and exploited, served as a vital hub for one of the most pivotal chapters in history — The World War I (1914-1919). Numerous spots and memorials scattered across the city offer a glimpse into its wartime history and commemorate the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and sailors during the conflict. “Bombay was a British originated port city, a Presidency capital and an operational hub of war support. It’s noteworthy that mandatory coercive conscription was never used by British in India, and participation by Indian royalty and ordinary professional sailors or soldiers was largely based on various diverse political, economic or individual reasons,” R Venkatesh, heritage researcher and Member of Maritime Museum Society explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

A facade at the Indian Sailors Home Society; the memorial plaques in the hall. Pics Courtesy/R Venkatesh

Honouring the city’s heroes

Shaped as a lamp post in beautiful sandstone and covered in brass plaques, the Port Trust War Memorial is an unassuming wartime memorial in the middle of Mumbai’s business district. “The Bombay Port Trust and its Railways, the Royal Indian Marine (as Navy was then called), and the Naval Dockyard contributed significantly to World War I operations. The Bombay Port Trust dealt with over 3,000 transport ships, over 600 hospital ships, movement of 1.9 million troops and gigantic amounts of cargo, in addition to port staff lives were lost. All of that is explicitly commemorated at this Ballard Estate War memorial,” Venkatesh, reveals over a call.

AT Port Trust War Memorial, Shoorji Vallabhdas Road, Ballard Estate.

Inside CSMVS museum. FILE pic

A museum of time

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India has a direct link to World War I. “The foundation stone of the building was laid by the Prince of Wales on 11th November 1905 and the structure was completed in 1914. Naturally, the British had it converted into a military hospital for the soldiers during World War I,” Dr Anita Rane-Kothare, head of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology at St Xavier’s College tells us.

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

TIME 10.15 am to 6 pm (Wednesday’s closed)

The brass plates at the Cathedral

In prayers, always

Mumbai’s first Anglican church, St Thomas’ Cathedral has also been a witness to the city’s contribution in the War. “The Cathedral has two plaques dedicated to WWI martyrs, one for army men and one for the Royal Indian Marine. They are poignant reminders of the supreme sacrifice by Indian or British lives alike in various war theatres,” informs Ventakesh.

At St Thomas Cathedral, Veer Nariman Road, Fort.

TIME 7 am to 6 pm

R Venkatesh and Anita Rane-Kothare

Home of the brave

This dome-shaped building is one of the few places documenting India’s maritime contribution in the Great War. An octagonal room in the Indian Sailors Home Society has memorialized the efforts that went into the conflict. “The Indian Sailors Home War memorial was constructed with grand memorial plaques with thousands of names, categorising them as Royal Indian Marine or merchant navy. This memorial is one of the few places which gives you the names and details of soldiers who died in the war.” Venkatesh says.

AT Indian Sailors Home Society, Dana Bunder, Mandvi.

CALL 2223721803