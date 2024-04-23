Feel cool, look stylish: Follow these tips to drape a sari perfect for summer

Draping yourself in a sari in summer may seem impractical; but as Rakul Preet Singh recently proved, the right pick can keep you feeling cool and looking stylish too

Rakul Preet Singh styled her linen sari with a sleeveless cotton blouse. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Sari not sorry, whispered Rakul Preet Singh’s recent appearance in a blush-hued linen sari, which the actor effortlessly paired with a sleeveless white cotton blouse. And, as paradoxical as it may seem, her look spelled summer in so many ways. “That’s the thing with saris — they can lend themselves to a variety of looks, seasons, styles, aesthetics and moods. It all comes down to picking the right one and styling it right,” shares fashion designer Vaishnavi Sagwekar. She breaks down a few parameters to ace that summery sari look.

Keep it natural

A lightweight chiffon sari, as worn by Sara Ali Khan, makes for an easy-breezy look

The best fabrics for the season are cotton and linen, or blends of these fibres. For dressier occasions, you can opt for chiffon or crushed chiffon for a breezy vibe. To create visually interesting looks, she recommends experimenting with colour and texture. “Summer lends itself beautifully to colourful looks. While whites and pastels are evergreen favourites, if your sari is in a lighter fabric, you can opt for darker hues such as purple or wine,” Sagwekar elaborates.

Half-sari coolth



Fashion designer Vaishali Sagwekar wears a half-sari drape

Comfort should be your top priority, especially if you are wearing your sari to work and want to stay cool and chic all day long. Here, you can replace a traditional fitted blouse with a slightly boxy crop top, tee, kurta or even a shirt. If you must wear a blouse, Sagwekar recommends sleeveless designs made of cotton. “A drape that works really well for the summer is the South Indian half-sari. This comprises a sari draped as a skirt, which is paired with a blouse and a slightly longer dupatta that can be draped as a pallu. This style allows you to move freely, is much more breathable than a regular sari drape, and is quite fuss-free,” she adds.

Lightweight, high style



Replace your blouse with a crop top to stay cool. Add simple accessories like bangles to elevate your look

When it comes to accessories, minimal gold and silver pieces score over chunkier, more elaborate styles in the summer months. If you are feeling experimental, beaded or fabric jewellery in floral designs can be an excellent way to breathe a little bohemian flair into your sari ensemble. “When accessorising, focus your attention to one part of your body — for instance, you can skip earrings if you’re wearing a statement necklace. A simple way to add interest, layers and movement to your sari look is with bangles,” Sagwekar signs off.