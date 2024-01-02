Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Sounds like talent Budding artistes who are slated to make it big in 2024

Sounds like talent: Budding artistes who are slated to make it big in 2024

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

As we step into a new year, we shine a light on budding artistes who are slated to make it big this year

Sounds like talent: Budding artistes who are slated to make it big in 2024

Akshath Acharya

Pop-timisitc beginnings


If you’re into smooth acoustic pop tunes, you can’t miss Akshath Acharya’s latest singles. This Mumbai-based singer-songwriter gained fame by sharing stripped-down covers of Bollywood hits on Instagram. Snapped up by record label BGBNG Music, the 23-year-old dropped original tracks like Gumshuda, Noor, Jadoo, and his most recent release, Khoya, last year. His choice of dreamy synths and mesmerising vocal harmonies makes him as a promising contender for the next big pop sensation.


Beyond linguistic limits  


Bengaluru-based Gowri Bhat has carved out a niche in the music scene by specialising in raw, unplugged, and soothing acoustic melodies in both English and Hindi. The 24-year-old’s latest single Jiye hai features acoustic indie frontrunner Osho Jain who produced the music for the intimate, upbeat track. Bhat recently revealed that she also plans to write and perform songs in Kannada.

Fine-tuned talent  

Nakul Chugh is your quintessential sound nerd. Producing intricate tracks from his bedroom, cafés and even airports when he is on the go, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Rajasthan rose to fame with his contemporary twists on classic tracks on Instagram. Last year witnessed Chugh release five self-produced originals including Sun zara and Ghar mera. While that’s an achievement in itself, we’re sure the artiste will remember 2023 for the appreciation he received from maestro AR Rahman for an a capella cover of the veteran composer’s track Tu koi aur hai from the movie Tamasha (2015) on Instagram. 

Rise to shine   

Twenty-three-year-old Gurugram-born Samad Khan has undergone a genuine journey of growth across two seemingly unconnected genres. Initially serenading his devoted small audience with classic ghazals, the singer transitioned to releasing original tracks this year under the independent music label firstwav. His latest single, Savera, talks about waking up to new beginnings with renewed hope and resilience.

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture

