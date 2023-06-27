Join Mumbai BTS fans to celebrate 10 years of the Korean pop band

Mumbai legion of fans of the Korean pop sensation are celebrating 10 years of their existence with pulsating performances, BTS-themed games and merch, and unlimited, spicy ramen lined up for the bash

The septet band, BTS

K-Pop band BTS claims to find you when you need them the most. Ayushree Tari, filmmaker, and admin of Instagram page Mumbai BTS, is not sure if the band will ever find her. But all that truly matters now is that she found them. “I was experiencing a really bad phase before I heard of BTS. The first song I listened to was Blood, Sweat & Tears in 2016. By 2017, I was a die-hard fan. All their songs have a lot of depth. They helped me collect myself and overcome my depression,” she says.

By 2020, Tari had opened her own BTS account, where she would initially post edited clips of the Korean boy band. But the BTS-themed events abroad motivated her to start something similar in India. She hosted the first event in 2021 with the help of a couple of friends in Goregaon. “Over 80 people attended it. We were the first ones to have hosted such an event in the country. After a few more BTS-themed events, my team grew and I found a family.”

Ayushree Tari. Pics courtesy/Instagram

With over 17 successful events in the city and the rest of India, Tari is now set to host a celebration for the ARMY and by default, herself. “We’re celebrating 10 years of being BTS fans — of being the ARMY,” she exclaims, elaborating that 10 years ago on July 9, 2013, the BTS fandom across the globe came together and officially named itself the ARMY (Adorable Representative Master of ceremonies for Youth).



A previous BTS-themed event conducted by Mumbai BTS

The day-long event in Goregaon’s Motifs Studios will see rehearsed performances by ARMY members, who will perform their tribute to the band via songs and dance sequences. The event will have at least 14 live acts, some of which will feature city-based boy-band WEUNITE and musician Utkarsh Chamadia, AKA Seoul Mixtapes. An open mic right before these performances will feature ARMY members taking the stage and sharing about their journey as fans. Games that follow will include themed truth-and-dare, and some fiery debates. When the party breaks for refreshments, participants can tuck into all things BTS, K-pop and Korean. “There will be at least 15 stalls. Expect a Korean-themed fun fair with BTS merchandise, K-food and desserts,” says Tari.

Some of the stalls will display badges, T-shirts, trinkets and caps for sale by lesser-known Instagram platforms like reypinstore and The Pastel Castle. An online Korean food start-up, Mini Map will serve jin, shin and salmon ramen, along with famous Korean snacks like Turtle chips and Orion Choco-Pie.



Merchandise available at the store will include Korean snacks, photo strips and keychains, among others. Pics courtesy/@thepastelcastle

The event will continue to host random dance plays, where ARMY participants will be asked to dance for 30 seconds to BTS songs. It will finally come to a close with ARMY Awards. “We will have at least 10 awards, including the most active ARMY throughout the day, best open mic performance, and best dance performance,” Tari reveals, adding, “I have created this safe space for like-minded people. We play, dance and enjoy together. I feel overwhelmed when people come to me and share how these events have helped them make friends for life. I was alone once too but because of BTS, I have hundreds of friends. Together, as my favourite lyric of their song the Eternal goes, “We are bulletproof.”

On: July 9; 12 pm to 6 pm

At: My Motifs Studios, 8th floor, First Avenue, Goregaon West.

Log on to: @mumbai.bts

Cost: Rs 599 (for entry)