New Year's Eve: Want to start 2024 with a bang? Attend these parties in Mumbai

As the New Year slowly peeks around the corner, we curate a list of parties, festive menus and escapes across the city and beyond to help you step into 2024 in style

Representation Pic

Compiled by Devanshi Doshi, Shriram Iyengar and Devashish Kamble

South Mumbai

A colourful beginning

Start the year with colours under the stars where neon lights take centrestage with dishes like their famed lobster bisque paired with curated cocktails.

At Neuma, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Cost Rs 8,500 onwards

Call 7031483333

Starry nights like this

Step into the new year with a panoramic sea view, open sky and a lavish feast, curated to elevate your dining experience. The true star of the night will be the fireworks, which you can enjoy along with a wide range of cocktails at the terrace venue.

On December 31; 7.30 pm onwards At The Allamanda Terrace, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive.

Call 7045945121 Cost Rs 4,500 excluding taxes (non-alcohol), Rs 6,500 excluding taxes (alcohol)

Great food, great mood

Worried about taking the celebration’s hangover to work the next day? This venue has an elaborate hangover menu at their two-day Anti Party of The Year. Expect soup, salads and main course alongside an extensive cocktail menu.

On January 1; 12 pm to 6 pm

At Poco Loco, Kapoor Mansion, 9, NS Patkar Marg, Gamdevi.

Call 9321598326

Andheri, Borivali and beyond

Good times for all

Join in for a festive splash at this poolside party with a dedicated bar at a premium property in the quaint suburb. The dedicated kids’ zone with activities and games promises a memorable night for all ages.

ON December 31; 7 pm onwards

AT Seven Eleven Club, Kanakia road, Mira Road East.

CALL 9324907513

COST Rs 2,899 (per stag); Rs 4,000 (per couple)

Fly high

Dance all New Year’s Eve under the stars to the tunes of techno and Bollywood hits at this rooftop venue with craft cocktails and a delectable range of fusion cuisine to pick from.

ON December 31, 8 pm onwards

AT The Flying Saucer, Gopi Chambers, Andheri West,

CALL 8657584646

COST Rs 4,000 (male stag); Rs 3,000 (female stag); Rs 6,000 (per couple)

One for the ladies

Get your girl gang to celebrate the New Year with freedom and fun at this Andheri bistro. What’s more, the bar will offer free shots to the ladies only for this New Year’s Eve party.

ON December 31; 7 pm to 12 am

AT Loco Loca Bistro, Oberoi Complex, off New Link Road, Andheri West. CALL 9137528772 for reservations

Groove to the new world beats

Get trippy to the music of Ana Lilia, Stoked, Bullzeye and DJ Lion as they set the tone for the hip new year to come. With performances by Antiskye, Houdini and Orion, this might be the biggest party of the year.

FROM December 22 to January 1

AT Anomaly, Ramee Guest Line, Juhu.

CALL 7045238351

Party with a view

Indulge in a festive evening that blends global flavours with stunning views, high above the cityscape on a luxurious rooftop! Don’t miss the signature cocktail menu.

ON December 31; 8 pm onwards

AT Bustle – At the Rooftop, Lokmanya Tilak Road, Borivali West.

CALL 9029229090

COST Available on request

Bandra and Khar



The interiors of the newly opened Bawri in BKC. File Pic

Desi vibes

The neighbourhood’s latest venture opens its doors to its first New Year celebration with a special performance by multi-instrumentalist Akhlad Ahmed and a curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu that highlights Indian cuisine.

ON December 31; 9.30 pm onwards

AT Bawri, ground floor, INS Tower, G Block, BKC.

CALL 9205100992

COST Rs 7,000 (per person, all inclusive)

Tipsy-turvy nights

Groove to soulful music and avail of some unbelievable discounts on special Indian and imported liquor, and a specially curated section of cocktails for the night.

AT The BlueBop Cafe, Khar West.

Call 9372202586

Cost Rs 2,500 (for the NYE special package)

Do it the Pondicherry way

Dive in for a special new year spread featuring unique fare from the Union Territory.

At Sofitel, BKC, Bandra East.

Call 9167391130

Go the Italian way

Welcome the New Year in Italian style with dishes like gnocchi de patete con paprika to pair with Bacardi carta blanca, giacondi chardonnay, merlot, and more.

If that does not get you grooving, the live DJ certainly will.

ON December 31; 10 pm to 3 am

AT Napoli by Shatranj; Pali Hill, Bandra West.

CALL 7400396373

Cost Rs 6,000 (per couple); Rs 3,500 (per stag)

Worli and Lower Parel

A Bollywood gala

If you’re the kind who parties only to Bollywood beats, this fest will not disappoint. Enjoy unlimited alcohol, cocktails, mocktails, and a wide spread buffet. They also have a 15 per cent early bird discount.

At Tap, The Millennium Mall, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Cost Available on request

Call 916766677

Party all night

Slip into your dancing shoes as you step onto a filmi night. This venue will entertain with Bollywood music on the special night. If you miss the good old days of dancing the night away to familiar rhythms, you will enjoy this one.

At Dobaraa, East Zone, second floor, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.

Call 9820913691

Cost Rs 4,000 (female stag); Rs 6,000 (male stag); Rs 8,000 (per couple) (includes access to two more venues)

On a trippy note

This venue invites you to ring in the New Year with the pulsating beats of DJ Conrad, premium liquor and signature dishes like soft shell crab maki, spicy seafood dumpling, and crispy pork belly.

On December 31

At KOKO, C Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Call 7715963030 (royal entry access, VIP luxury lounge and VIP table available)

Indian tadka

Sway away to music as you dive into progressive Indian cuisine that features stir-fried mushroom milagu with shimeji crisps, spiced red radish and crushed peppercorns chilli garlic paneer tikka, Andhra chilli chicken, and more. The package includes unlimited food and premium liquor.

On December 31; 10 pm onwards At Badmaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Ground Floor, Lower Parel. Call 9136115712 Cost Rs 8,000 (per couple); Rs 5,000 (male stag); Rs 3,000 (female stag)

Getaway plans



Tents set up at Nagaon beach for a previous camping trip

Light it up old-style

Get the party started by going old-style with a bonfire, live dj set and some fun games at the quiet Nagaon beach.

ON December 31; 4 pm

AT Nagaon Beach, Vasta Wadi, Alibaug. LOG ON TO @treksandtrails COST R1,399 (includes food and tent)

Fireworks galore

Light up the last day of the year with a fireworks celebration while camping along the cool Pawna Lake. Good food, fun activities and great company might be the right accompaniments to this chill new year celebrations.

ON December 31; 3 pm onwards

AT Pawna Lake Camping Grounds, Mawal Taluka. LOG ON TO relaxationnestcamping.com

COST Rs 2,499 per person (food and stay included)

Live it large on the beach

A fun beach-themed getaway might be just the cure for urban dwellers. Camp by the beach, sing songs, and enjoy great food at this party.

ON December 31; 10.30 am

AT Palav village, Alibaug.

MEETING POINT Grandmama’s Cafe, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 1,299 (including transportation and stay)

Imagining a new future

Get your batteries recharged with an extended weekend away from the crowd at a theme park celebration that includes all-night DJ music by some of the trailblazers in EDM music. Catch the wave before the crowd gets in.

ON December 30 and 31

AT Imagicaa Theme Park, Khopoli.

LOG ON TO imagicaaworld.com

CALL 62552929

Eastern Suburbs (Powai, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund)

Hangover brunch

So, what if the first day of the year is Monday? Relish a curated menu designed to soothe, replenish, and kickstart 2024 with a hangover brunch at the Lake View Café — a scenic culinary haven by

Powai Lake.

ON January 1

AT Lake View Café, Saki Vihar Road, Powai.

CALL 08657415264

COST Rs 3,499 onwards (per person)

Go Filmi

If you are looking for a space to celebrate with the family, try this all-vegetarian lounge in Ghatkopar. With its family-friendly vibe and very desi music, it might be the perfect setting for your get together.

ON December 30 and 31; 9 pm onwards

AT 501, Destination building, Chembur.

CALL 9112204080 for reservations

Get down to disco

Nothing says party like fire artistes, jugglers and jesters amidst pumping disco music. If you want a throwback to the good old party days, head over to Powai for this big bash that offers unlimited food and drinks to go with it.

ON December 31; 10 pm onwards

AT Rude Lounge, South Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

CALL 7738892802 for reservations

COST Available on request

Thane and Beyond

(Kalyan and further)

Lounge it out

If dancing through the night is your thing, head over to this all-night party with a DJ who plays till you drop. Good music, great friends and a hip vibe is all you need to kickstart the new year in style.

ON December 30 and 31; 9 pm onwards

AT Lounge 18, Gladys Alwares Road, Manpada, Thane West.

CALL 9867278400

Dress to impress

If you are looking to dress your best this time of the year, this suburban hotspot might be the right fit for you. Head over in your finest to compete with other revellers at an all-night party that also doubles up as a fashion contest.

ON December 31; 9 pm onwards

AT Suburban By Error 101, Kolsewadi, Kalyan East.

CALL 9372534445

Go Animal

Sign up for the hottest debate in town as this lounge will host an Animal Park-themed-party with Ranbir Kapoor’s recent success. Bring your own drink to add your signature to the party with fire shows and SFX galore. ON December 31; 7 pm onwards

AT Green Zone Lounge, Kasarvadavli, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 1,199