Stay tuned

From audio narratives to news updates and cool fan theories, podcasts are pushing the boundaries when it comes to storytelling. The popularity of podcasts is rising rapidly, and the industry is set to grow at a massive scale too. If you’re someone who enjoys tuning out of the visual medium and plugging into podcasts, here’s a round-up of the ones we’re currently listening to.

What’s all the brouhaha over coffee? Why do sneakerheads make a big deal about their expensive collections? What are NFTs and affordable art? Explore niche subcultures on A Niche Thing with Aneesh Bhasin, where he brings along guest experts to decode topics spanning sneakers, streetwear, coffee, HiFi, watches, affordable art and tech.

Love history? Nobody better than William Dalrymple to turn to. His newest podcast, Empire, with Anita Anand explores the rise and fall of empires across the world and how they shape our lives. The first series is a deep-dive into the British Rule in India.

Urvari is a Mumbai-based student collective working in the environment space which has started a podcast, aptly titled, Not So Angry Environmentalists. Hosted by Siya Gupta, the series seeks to make discussions on the environment more inclusive. Check out their guide to veganism if you’re curious about the movement.

Need some motivation to clock those steps? Storyteller Seema Anand will push you with her immersive and thoroughly addictive stories from Indian mythology and true-crime events with The 3,000 Steps Stories.

Dig food and the stories behind your favourite meals? Join chef and author Sadaf Hussain and economist and behavioural sciences researcher Archit Puri on Naan Curry, which delves into the multiple intersecting narratives behind food, seamlessly blending data with history.

