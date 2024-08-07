The Kolkata-based used bookseller also offers an eclectic collection of stickers that add quirk to your library

A Starry Night sticker

The advantages of hunting for old books online is the occasional discovery of little trinkets. It was one such happenstance that led to the discovery of art stickers offered by the online platform, CollegeStreetBooks. The Kolkata-based used bookseller also offers an eclectic collection of stickers that add quirk to your library.

Imagine my surprise when in addition to an old 1971 edition of Anton Chekhov’s stories, I found stickers of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Picasso to add to my journaling notebook. Piece of advice: move quickly when you spot a favourite.

