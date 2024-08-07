Breaking News
Things To Do News > Article > Discovering vintage books and unique stickers

Discovering vintage books and unique stickers

Updated on: 08 August,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

The Kolkata-based used bookseller also offers an eclectic collection of stickers that add quirk to your library

Discovering vintage books and unique stickers

A Starry Night sticker

Discovering vintage books and unique stickers
The advantages of hunting for old books online is the occasional discovery of little trinkets. It was one such happenstance that led to the discovery of art stickers offered by the online platform, CollegeStreetBooks. The Kolkata-based used bookseller also offers an eclectic collection of stickers that add quirk to your library. 


Imagine my surprise when in addition to an old 1971 edition of Anton Chekhov’s stories, I found stickers of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Picasso to add to my journaling notebook. Piece of advice: move quickly when you spot a favourite.  



Log on to @CollegeStreet_Book on Instagram


