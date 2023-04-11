Learn about stone tools from the historic age at this workshop in Mumbai

Sign up for an interactive children’s workshop at CSMVS that focuses on ancient tools which were used by Early Man

Children check out Stone Age tools at a previous workshop

Society has progressively developed since the Stone Age, but the ancient period had laid the foundation of human civilisation. In order to acquaint the present generation with this Age, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will be conducting a workshop on stone tools from the historic age. The children’s workshop will allow participants to explore the Stone Age beyond the realms of being just an informative session. Vaidehi Savnal, assistant curator–international relations and in-charge education, CSMVS, tells us, “The museum has a huge collection of these Stone Age tools, from the Palaeolithic period to Neolithic period, which is known as the age of Early Man. These tools were used by them to hunt, cook, and perform other activities. They characterised how society was

back then.”

Stone Age tools and microliths on display at the museum. Pics courtesy/CSMVS

Savnal mentions that the main USP of the workshop is that children will be allowed to touch the tools that they otherwise would get to see only through a glass wall. “We want them to fully understand the workings of civilisation back then. The workshop is about making museum collections more accessible to people, especially children, for whom touch is an essential sensory learning,” she adds. The tools have been collected from different locations across the country. Savnal adds, “These differ from one location to another, as travelling wasn’t easy back then, and every society had its own lifestyle. This will help to give an insight into the various kinds of societies the country housed.”

The event is part of a series of workshops that CSMVS will be conducting to explore different objects from different time periods in history. “Museum curators and experts who will take up the workshops have worked hard to create a guide for the children. The whole point is to make this information palatable and accessible to

visitors and children,” Savnal signs off.

On April 12; 10.30 am onwards

At CSMVS Children’s Museum, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Cost Rs 35 (children); Rs 150 (adults); only museum entry fee required