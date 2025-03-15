A new social impact platform by three young Mumbaikars will debut with a city-wide beach clean-up programme this Sunday

Participants at the pilot beach clean-up session in the city

Listen to this article This beach clean-up programme marks the debut of a social impact app by 3 Mumbaikars x 00:00

We spent our Holi break yesterday swiping and finding matches on our phone all day. Luckily, things took off, and this Sunday, we are set for a slow date at Juhu Beach. The catch? It’s at 7 am. The bigger catch? We just found out this morning that 12 other people will be joining in. If that sounds odd, it’s because the app in question is Gleo, a gamified social impact platform. And our ‘date’ is with 12 other eco-conscious individuals who have signed up for a beach clean-up initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brainchild of Mumbaikars Siddhant Goyle, Tanisha Bhattacharya, and Karan Patil, the app claims to be the missing link between Gen Z’s spirited intent and real-world impact. “Gen Z accounts for nearly 370 million people in India today. They care about sustainability, conservation and responsible innovation more than ever. They need the right platform, and an incentive to keep at it,” Goyle explains. Tomorrow, a city-wide beach clean-up programme across Juhu, Versova, Mahim, Nerul and four other spots will mark the first step on the journey for the trio.



A beach clean-up event shows up in the Playground section (right) A smart shopping activity encourages users to make sustainable fashion choices

“We are simply a bridge between existing initiatives and Mumbaikars,” explains Bhattacharya. The trio has collaborated with clean-up organisations, animal welfare groups, and NGOs to develop an innovative listing system. For each event that a participant spots on the app and attends, they receive reward points that can be traded in for discounts from partner brands later. “We are using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as our framework to assess effectiveness. For instance, a beach clean-up that benefits both the environment and the local community is considered a highly significant activity, gaining you more points,” Goyle explains.

Bhattacharya highlights that the system benefits organisers as well. “We conducted a pilot run in February with a beach clean-up organisation, where we introduced our app to its members. We learnt from the group that many people usually sign up but a few actually show up on the day of the event. Even with those who do, the challenge is to keep them coming back in the future. That insight led us to creating the rewards that serve as reminders of the impact you create,” she reveals.



Siddhant Goyle

When we try out the app, it comes across as a no-frills, minimalistic platform without unnecessary distractions. The app opens to the Playground section, where you browse through upcoming events in your area, sorted by impact categories such as health, education, and more. Another section, Small Moves, encourages users to take on personal challenges like shopping sustainably, caring for a houseplant, or even learning a new skill. “Not everyone might want to step out to pick up trash right away. These small wins are a gateway to bigger change,” explains Patil, who oversees everything tech.



Karan Patil and Tanisha Bhattacharya

For those accustomed to the dopamine rush of social media likes, shares and comments, adjusting to this app might take some patience. Unlike traditional networking platforms, it deliberately avoids the usual social features. “We’d rather let connections happen organically. Step out, meet people, and build real relationships,” says Goel. A well-meaning move, but a daring gamble in a Gen Z dominated audience, if you ask us. With the launch planned, the trio has an ambitious roadmap ahead. Their first milestone is expanding to India’s top 10 cities, followed by an international rollout in the USA to follow. Ten reward points to this brave effort.

ON March 16; 7 am to 9.30 am

AT Venues across Goregaon, Versova, Juhu, Bandra, Mahim, Girgaon, Marol and Nerul.

LOG ON TO @gleogang for more details on the drives

AVAILABLE Gleo on App Store and Play Store